Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban backs loan stars to hit the goal trail and get Reds firing

Defender Tommie Hoban has called for calm in the midst of the club’s worst-ever scoring drought as he is convinced the loan strikers will deliver goals.

Aberdeen set an unwanted new club record for the longest run of games without scoring when losing 1-0 at Celtic.

Derek McInnes’ side are the first in the club’s 118-year history to go six games without hitting the back of the net.

Hoban is confident loan strikers Florian Kamberi and Fraser Hornby will hit the goal trail to reignite the season.

Kamberi and Hornby played as a strike partnership at Parkhead.

Hoban, 27, said: “We know we’re struggling to get the goals at the minute, but the whole team is working so hard.

“It’s important for us to get three points, but we need to stay calm, keep working hard and keep the belief.

“Hopefully it will come on Saturday against Kilmarnock.

“Once it does click, the goals will start coming.

“You can see in training Florian is a good player and he’s obviously well known in Scotland.

“He hasn’t played many games recently, so the more he’s playing, he’s going to keep improving.

“I’m confident he’ll find the back of the net soon, likewise with Fraser.”

It is fine margins in football. The width of the post was the difference between the Reds securing a point or witnessing the club’s worst scoring drought.

Kamberi, who impressed at Parkhead, hit the post with a first-half strike.

Hoban said: “We looked more of a threat against Celtic and had a couple of opportunities.

“I’m sure it will click eventually and we’ll start getting the results we want.

“Over the course of the 90 minutes there wasn’t much in it.

“Celtic started well and unfortunately managed to score when they were playing well and we didn’t.

“It seems like the luck just isn’t going for us at the moment, but if we keep playing like that we’re hopeful things will turn round soon.”

Although the Reds were much improved at Parkhead, the outcome was more dropped points.

Aberdeen have won just once in 10 games and are now four points behind third-placed Hibernian, who have a game in hand on the Dons.

Hoban said: “We want to be winning every game and to do that you have to be scoring goals.

“We’re well aware of how long it has been since we have scored, and teams go through periods like that. We need to stick together and keep working hard on the training pitch.

“If we can keep it tight at the back, I’m sure goals will start coming eventually and results will improve.”

Aberdeen were denied a penalty in the first half when a shot from Kamberi hit Stephen Welsh’s hand.

Referee Alan Muir waved play on.

In the aftermath of the game, boss Derek McInnes pointed out the inconsistencies in the handball ruling and highlighted a recent incident with Hoban.

On December 5, a penalty was awarded against Aberdeen, which was converted, for handball by Hoban, in a 1-1 draw at St Mirren.

The ball was shot into Hoban’s arm at close range.

All the defender wants from match officials is consistency.

Hoban said: “There was one given against me which I don’t think was much different.

“But when it’s outside the box maybe it’s easier for the referees to give it. There’s more pressure on a decision inside the box.

“I don’t understand why it wasn’t given (against Welsh).

“I’m not a fan of that rule – it’s very harsh on the players.

“Obviously if your arm’s outstretched and it hits it, it’s a penalty. But when your arms are down and it ricochets off, there’s not much you can do about it.

“All players and managers, all we’re looking for is consistency.

“If that’s going to be the rule, it has to be given throughout.

“Down in England with VAR, it’s easier. I understand it’s difficult in real-time as the referees have to make a decision on the spot.”