Aberdeen defender Shay Logan will not be offered contract by Hearts

Aberdeen right-back Shay Logan will not be offered a contact by Championship winners Hearts – as they look to reduce the age of their squad.

The 33-year-old had been sent on loan to the Tynecastle club at the end of March on a short term deal.

Logan is out of contract with Aberdeen at the end of the season and had started only three games this campaign for the Reds.

It was expected Logan would pen a permanent deal with the Jambos.

The defender started all five games since going on loan to Hearts and helped them secure five clean sheets – and the league title.

That was still not enough to earn Logan a deal at Tynecastle for next season.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson told the Edinburgh Evening News: “I spoke to Shay a couple of days ago.

“He has been brilliant for us since he came in, but we have to bring the average age of the squad down.

“We had the oldest squad in the Championship.

“That’s not Hearts.”

Long-serving defender Logan has made 294 appearances for Aberdeen and won the League Cup with the Dons in 2014.