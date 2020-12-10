Show Links
Aberdeen defender Michael Devlin facing ankle operation and three months out

by Paul Third
10/12/2020, 2:12 pm Updated: 10/12/2020, 2:13 pm
Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin has been ruled out for three months due to an ankle injury.

The former Hamilton Accies captain, who came off the bench at St Mirren on Saturday, faces an operation after suffering ankle ligament damage in training.

Dons boss Derek McInnes confirmed the news at his media conference today.