Aberdeen defender McKenna in talks with Nottingham Forest

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna is heading to England to begin talks with Nottingham Forest after the club gave the player permission to discuss a move to the Championship club.

Dons boss Derek McInnes has confirmed in his pre-match interview that the club has received a significant offer for the Scotland international who has not been included in the squad for this afternoon’s match against Motherwell but did not name Forest.

However, Forest are confident of getting their man, who has represented his country 16 times, and hope to complete the signing of the central defender in time for him to make his debut at Huddersfield Town on Friday.