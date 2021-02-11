Aberdeen defender Greg Leigh out for the season with a hamstring injury

Aberdeen defender Greg Leigh is set to be ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

Leigh, who is out of contract in the summer, suffered the injury in the opening minutes of the 2-0 defeat to Hibs at Easter Road at the weekend.

Dons boss Derek McInnes today confirmed he does not expect to see Leigh in action for Aberdeen again this season due to the injury.

The defender, who signed from NAC Breda earlier this season, had only recently returned from a hamstring injury that ruled him out for seven weeks.

It is the second major injury blow to hit Aberdeen since the winter transfer window closed on January 31.

Attacker Ryan Hedges was also ruled out for the season with a pectoral muscle injury suffered early in the 2-0 loss to Livingston.

Welsh international Hedges is set to undergo surgery tomorrow (Friday).