Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen defender David Bates set to be fit to face St Mirren on Sunday

By Sean Wallace
20/09/2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen defender David Bates.
Aberdeen defender David Bates.

Aberdeen defender David Bates is expected to be fit for the Premiership clash at St Mirren on Sunday, confirmed boss Stephen Glass.

The 24-year-old, a recent signing from German Bundesliga 2 club SV Hamburg, limped off in the 74th minute of the 1-0 loss to St Johnstone.

Glass confirmed Bates was suffering from cramp following a knock in the first half and should be okay for the weekend.

Scotland international Bates, 24, made his first start since signing a three-year contract in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen were drawing 0-0 with Saints when Bates had to be replaced with Scotland cap Declan Gallagher coming on.

Glass had intended to introduce an attacking substitute to go for the win but had to use his final change to replace centre-back Bates.

Aberdeen’s David Bates comes off with an injury during the Premiership match with St Johnstone.

Glass said: “I think Bates will be okay.

“He was cramping up almost on both sides and it was the way he got cracked in the first half.

“It was because of that.

“Obviously it was an issue that he came off because it affected the substitution we had to make but I think he will be fine.”

Aberdeen travel to St Mirren on Sunday looking to end a seven game run without a win.

 