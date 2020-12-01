Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor says contract talks are on hold

Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor insists any contract talks are on hold as he focuses on a hectic schedule of fixtures.

The 30-year-old centre-back’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Taylor is in his second spell at Aberdeen, having rejoined in summer 2019 after two seasons at Northampton Town.

The defender had previously spent three seasons at Pittodrie from 2014-17 before rejecting a new deal to move back to England.

On his Aberdeen future, Taylor said: “There’s nothing at the moment and we’re just concentrating on the football.

“I wasn’t playing a few games at the start of the season but I’ve managed to get myself in the team again.

“I’m fully concentrating on doing well for the football club and seeing where that takes us.

“I came back here because I enjoyed myself in my first spell.

“My first child was born here and we’re fully integrated in Aberdeen.

“We know the city and I’ve enjoyed every minute of my second spell.”

Taylor was an unused Aberdeen substitute in the 2-1 Betfred Cup loss to St Mirren.

The defender picked up a calf problem on the eve of the game.

Taylor has been at the centre of a back-three this season and is confident the system is working for the Dons who sit third in the Premiership table.

Aberdeen return to St Mirren on Saturday on league duty.

He said: “I think a back three suits us as a squad and it let the likes of Ryan Hedges and Scott Wright focus on the attacking side of the game.

“I had played in a back three numerous times down the road (in England) and enjoyed it.”

Taylor is one of five players who have returned to Aberdeen for a second spell under manager Derek McInnes having left for pastures new.

Wingers Niall McGinn and Jonny Hayes both returned to Pittodrie having exited in summer 2017, the same time as Taylor when the side that lost both domestic cup finals that season began to fracture.

McGinn returned in January 2018 following a short spell at South Korean side Gwangju.

This summer Hayes came back to Pittodrie following three years at Celtic.

Such was his desire to play for Aberdeen again, the Republic of Ireland international deferred his wages for a year to sign at Pittodrie.

That was due to the multi- million pound financial losses at the club due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Two players who have recently returned to the club play alongside Taylor in defence.

Centre-back Tommie Hoban signed a short-term deal, recently extended until the end of the season, having been on loan at the Dons from then Premier League Watford.

Having suffered a cruciate ligament injury that ruled him out for 18 months while on loan at Pittodrie, the defender rejoined the Dons on a permanent deal earlier this season on his return to full fitness.

Full-back Greg Leigh signed a short term loan until January following his exit from Dutch second tier side NAC Breda.

Leigh was on loan at Pittodrie last season and suffered a fractured tibia last December.

Taylor said: “It has helped that guys like Greg Leigh and Tommie were here before.

“It was the same when I came back to the club.

“I knew the club and the expectations and fitted in seamlessly.

“Tommie and Greg know what is expected of them too and they’ve settled in quickly.”