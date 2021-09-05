Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen defender Andy Considine vows to fight for Dons future

By Danny Law
05/09/2021, 9:27 am
Aberdeen's Andy Considine is stretchered off injured early in the Europa Conference League tie.
Aberdeen defender Andy Considine is confident he can earn a new deal at Pittodrie, despite his injury lay-off.

The 34-year-old has been ruled out until next year after suffering a cruciate ligament injury against Qarabag in the Europa Conference League.

Only Willie Miller, Alex McLeish and Bobby Clark have made more appearances for the Dons than Scotland international Considine, who is in the final year of his contract.

But the Dons stalwart has vowed to bounce back stronger from the setback and fight for his Pittodrie future.

In an interview with the Sunday Mail, he said: “I’ll get back, I know that. My hunger is the exact same now as it’s ever been.

“I still want to achieve things at Aberdeen.

“I’m in the last year of my contract so this injury hasn’t come at a great time.

“That’s probably the one worry I’ve got at the moment.

Andy Considine during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park earlier this year.

“A lot of people probably think, Considine is 34, he’s done. With this injury, they’ll ask how I’ll get back.

“But honestly, I’m so determined to prove every single person wrong.

“I’m going to be on that pitch in April again, or whenever my knee is right.

“I’ll be back wearing that red shirt.”

Considine also says he hasn’t given up on adding to his three Scotland caps.

Andy Considine in action for Scotland.

He said: “I still want to be called up by Scotland regardless of my age.

“I still want to do that. That’s what drives me, I want to be part of it.

“Football is full of opinions, I’ve heard it all before.

“People were talking about new centre-backs coming in at Aberdeen to play alongside Declan Gallagher and my name wasn’t even being mentioned.

“That stuff drives me, it’s fuel for me.

“I’d never say never on another call-up.”