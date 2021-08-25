Aberdeen defender Andy Considine ruled out until after Christmas

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine has been ruled out until after Christmas having undergone cruciate ligament surgery.

The Scotland international suffered the knee injury when catching his studs on the shocking surface in the 1-0 Europa Conference League play-off loss away to Qarabag.

Considine was stretchered off and Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass today confirmed the defender is out until the turn of the year.

It is a major blow for the Dons ahead of tomorrow’s second leg clash against the Azerbaijan outfit at Pittodrie.

Considine underwent surgery today to have his cruciate repaired.

His absence could force Glass to move for sign defensive back up before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Scotland international Mikey Devlin is still sidelined by injury.

That leaves Scotland international Declan Gallagher and Ross McCrorie as the only two fit senior centre-backs at the club.

Attacker Ryan Hedges will also miss the clash with Qarabag due to a hamstring injury and will also miss Sunday’s Premiership clash with Ross County at Pittodrie.