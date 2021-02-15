Aberdeen crossing stats show lack of quality service strikers received against St Mirren – as all-time goal drought record looms

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has challenged his wide players to deliver the ammunition to help the strikers end a damaging goal drought at Parkhead on Wednesday.

The 0-0 draw with St Mirren at the weekend was the fifth successive match Aberdeen have failed to find the net.

It is now 463 minutes since Aberdeen last scored, when Andy Considine netted in a 2-0 defeat of Motherwell on January 23.

Aberdeen mustered just three shots on target against the Buddies as the frustrations in front of goal continued.

McInnes handed a debut start to on loan St Gallen striker Florian Kamberi just 24 hours after his work visa was rubber stamped.

Kamberi was signed on transfer deadline day, but missed the defeats to Hibs and Livingston as his work permit had not been processed in time.

On-loan Stade de Reims striker Fraser Hornby also started his third successive match and on-loan striker Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) came off the bench against St Mirren.

Yet still the Reds failed to end their concerning goal drought.

McInnes has demanded his strike-force must be supplied dangerous and accurate crosses – beginning on Wednesday away to Celtic (6pm).

McInnes said: “We were looking for more crosses into the box, that is a fair criticism.

“We should demand more crosses into the box for our front two.”

Opta stats show that Aberdeen had 20 crosses or crossing attempts in the stalemate against St Mirren – yet only two were classed as “good” and caused danger in the penalty area.

That is a 10% record from attempted crosses.

The “good” crosses came from midfielder Dean Campbell and attacker Niall McGinn.

Winger Matty Kennedy had six crosses, yet none were classed as “good”.

However, in the 2-0 loss to Hibs at Easter Road Aberdeen delivered more dangerous crosses with Kennedy the main provider.

Aberdeen mustered 28 crosses against Hibs, with eight of them classed as “good”.

That is four times what they produced in the stalemate against St Mirren.

Kennedy delivered 16 crosses against Hibs, with five classed “good”.

Yet the Reds failed to make the most of that delivery into the penalty area in Edinburgh.

What is clear is that Aberdeen need to find the combination of dangerous, potent crosses into the box and strikers meeting them at Parkhead on Wednesday.

Only on four occasions have Aberdeen previously played five games in all competitions without a goal – 1905, 1973, last season and now.

The Dons infamously started the 1999-2000 league campaign with six straight defeats and no goals.

However, a 1-0 League Cup defeat of Livingston was sandwiched between that league run.

The longest run of minutes without a goal came in 1973 when the Dons failed to score for 535 minutes of action.

That means if Aberdeen do not score before or on the 72nd minute at Parkhead, they will set an unwanted new club record for the longest period without scoring in all competitions.