Aberdeen confirm player departures ahead of training return

Aberdeen have confirmed which players have left the club ahead of their return to training on Monday.

A club statement confirmed loanees Greg Leigh (NAC Breda) – who had been in talks to remain at Pittodrie permanently – and Jon Gallagher (Atlanta United) have returned to their parent clubs, while talks continue to try and tie out-of-contract back-up goalkeeper Tomas Cerny to a new deal.

Youth academy graduates Frank Ross, who scored a memorable free-kick against Rangers in 2017 among his 14 first-team appearances, and keeper Danny Rogers have also left Pittodrie, alongside development squad and U18 players players Sam Jackson, Luc Bollan, Lloyd Robertson, Sebastian Ross, Jack Chessor, Sean Linden, Chris Antoniazzi, David Dangana, Kieran Shanks and Kyle Dalling.

Dons boss Derek McInnes said: “It is always extremely difficult when you have to release players, many of whom have graduated through the youth academy and have had an association with the club for a number of years.

“It is particularly tough releasing players given the current situation, but all the decisions were based on assessments throughout the season and in line with our football strategy.”

Aberdeen went on to wish the released players well.