Aberdeen confirm loan striker Ryan Edmondson has returned to Leeds United with ankle injury

Aberdeen have suffered another blow with loan striker Ryan Edmondson suffering an ankle injury and returning to parent club Leeds United.

Edmondson, 19, was brought in to cover for injured hitmen Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main.

He made one appearance, coming off the bench in the opening league loss to Rangers.

A Dons statement said: “The club this evening confirms Ryan Edmondson has suffered an ankle injury in training.

“A subsequent scan has revealed he could be out for up to 3-4 months and Ryan has now returned to Leeds United to see a specialist who will determine the next steps in his treatment.”