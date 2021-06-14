Aberdeen confirm capture of Brighton midfielder Teddy Jenks on season-long loan

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass thinks the loan signing of Brighton midfielder Teddy Jenks will boost both club and player.

The 19-year-old England youth internationalist has signed for the Dons until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

We revealed on Sunday Jenks, who has played for the Seagulls’ first team, was on the verge of completing a move to Pittodrie.

Reds boss Stephen Glass said: “We are very pleased to be able to add Teddy to the group. The club has had great success with loans of this nature, and we are confident this one will be the same.

“Teddy comes with a good pedigree; he has played youth internationals for England and has made his debut for the Brighton first team.

“He is a good all-round central midfield player, and he will provide good competition in that area of the pitch.

“We are confident this move will help both Teddy’s career and our campaign this season.”