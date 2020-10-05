Aberdeen complete signing of Greg Leigh on short-term deal

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Greg Leigh following the former loanee’s release from Dutch side NAC Breda.

Leigh, 26, joins the Dons on a short-term deal until January after impressing last season before injury.

Reds boss Derek McInnes said: “Greg obviously got injured playing with us last season, but he’s now got the opportunity to finish what he started and that’s to be part of a successful Aberdeen team.

“With Scott McKenna leaving he provides us with another natural left-sided defender. He can play left of a three, left centre-back and left wing-back, so he provides real competition in those areas.

“In his time with us previously, Greg enjoyed being here and we enjoyed working with him. We’re delighted to have him back, despite it being a short-term deal, and now it is important he helps us over the next few months to try and achieve our goals.”