Aberdeen complete loan signing of Leeds youngster Ryan Edmondson

Aberdeen have signed Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson on loan until January.

The Dons were forced to move for the 19-year-old after star striker Sam Cosgrove joined Curtis Main on the treatment table ahead of tomorrow’s Premiership opener at home to Rangers.

Cosgrove has a knee cartilage injury which could keep him out until November, while Main has a thigh strain, leaving only 21-year-old Bruce Anderson to play up top.

On capturing Edmondson, boss Derek McInnes said: “I’m delighted Ryan is here.

“His eagerness and willingness to come to Aberdeen is really encouraging. He is a player we’ve known about for a while and always felt he had the correct attributes to add to our squad.

“With the injuries to Sam and Curtis we clearly would have been short of two of our key players so I must thank the board for their co-operation in getting Ryan here, during what is a financially tough period for the club.

“I’ve no doubt Ryan will have a positive impact during his time with us.”