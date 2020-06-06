Aberdeen commercial director warns reliance on gate money makes Scottish Premiership vulnerable

Aberdeen commercial director Rob Wicks warned the reliance on supporters has made Scottish football the most vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Which is why the Reds have been so pro-active in trying to generate revenue during shutdown of football due the coronavirus outbreak.

Dons boss Derek McInnes recently said he accepts a fall-out of the pandemic could be his budget being cut.

Wicks believes every club in not just Scotland, but world football, will be thinking along those lines of cutting costs.

The SPFL have set August 1 as the target for the start of the 2020-21 Premiership season.

Scotland’s top-flight will be behind closed doors initially, although it is unlikely there will full access to stadiums this year.

Wicks said: “Getting the stadium open as soon as we can will all the safety precautions in place is where we need to be.

“We are critically dependent on both the ticketing income and the corporate dining hospitality.

“When we played Burnley in the Europa League qualifiers (second qualifying round 4-2 aggregate loss, July 2018) we were talking to them about their financial and commercial set up.

“It was made known to us then that Burnley’s ticketing income makes up just 3% of their total commercial revenue.

“It is a similar percentage across many English Premier League clubs.

“For us it is a far, far higher percentage.

“That is because the television revenue figures are so much higher for the English Premier League.

“For us the television deal isn’t anything on that scale.”

Scottish Premiership clubs earn a greater percentage of their income from ticket sales than any other top league in Europe.

UEFA’S latest Club Licensing Benchmark report stated 43% of revenue in the Scottish top flight in 2018 came from gate receipts.

That figure is almost three times the 15% European average.

Chairman Cormack warned of a £5m loss if there was no football in front of fans by September.

Aberdeen boss McInnes recently said he accepts the financial hit of the Covid-19 crisis could result in a reduction to his football budget.

Wicks said: “I don’t think there is a single club in Scotland or anywhere else in the world that isn’t thinking along those lines.

“The harsh reality, and Dave has said this himself, we are initially staring at a £5m hole given the challenge.

“That is only likely to grow yet further for the period we aren’t able to bring fans in.

“We are so critically dependent on fans being able to be in the stadium in Scottish football.

“The same applies all the way down the leagues.

“We have to wait to see what the next couple of weeks bring.”

Aberdeen’s last match was a 3-1 defeat of Hibs on March 7. They could face nine months without supporters if there are no fans in grounds this year.

Wicks said: “Revenue generation is key and for a period of time it came to a stand-still.

“We obviously got under way with the selling of season tickets and DNA memberships.

“The support of the Red Army has been terrific around both of those aspects. We pressed ahead when a lot of clubs haven’t.”

Aberdeen supporters responded by snapping up 6,400 season tickets despite no clarity on when they can attend games.

Until fans are allowed back season ticket holders will have a “virtual season ticket” allowing them to watch streams of games from Pittodrie – at no additional charge to what they have already paid for their season book.

That is after the SPFL and Sky Sports agreed a deal for Premiership clubs to live-stream matches.

Wicks said: “We are looking to how we can generate the best value possible for season ticket holders as we start to get back to playing football on the assumption that is behind closed doors to start with.”

Aberdeen are working on a “survival plan” for the Covid-19 crisis which they aim to reveal later this month.

Wicks said: “In times like this there is no point making a knee jerk reaction.

“We are all meeting on a regular basis, talking through all manner of different things around the club and what we need to do to make sure that we come through this in one piece.”