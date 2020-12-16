Aberdeen commercial director Rob Wicks reveals £250K bill facing Dons if they reach European group stage

Aberdeen would have to splash out in excess of £250,000 to upgrade Pittodrie’s floodlights if the club qualified for the group stages of a European competition.

The Dons currently receive dispensation from Uefa to host European ties at Pittodrie.

However, they would have to outlay money to meet the more stringent rules for group stage action.

Aberdeen commercial director Rob Wicks told shareholders at the club’s 117th AGM that group stage action would require work to the stadium.

Wicks said: “We are currently having to manage our way through our Europa League requirements in terms of the inspections we get at Pittodrie.

“The levels that we have to meet.

“If we were to qualify for the Europa League or Conference group stage we would not only have to seek special dispensation for Pittodrie, we would also have to upgrade in a number of areas, with floodlights one example.

“There is probably a spend in excess of £250,000 we would incur just on the floodlights to bring them up to group stage specification.”

Plans to move to the new £50 million stadium at Kingsford have been put on hold while Aberdeen deal with the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chairman Dave Cormack said: “Right now we have to focus on Covid and getting through. Our income the last full year without Covid was £16m.

“Our income this year is going to be £10m, £2m of which is prize money.

“The reality is we have to get through this pandemic before we look at any major capital project. Probably just like any other business.”