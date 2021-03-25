Aberdeen closing in on deal for Celtic captain Scott Brown

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass hopes to make Scott Brown his first signing for the club today.

The new Dons boss, who is due to arrive in Scotland next week from Atlanta United, has convinced the Celtic captain to call time on his 14-year career at Celtic Park to join him as player-assistant manager.

The Dons are close to agreeing a two-year pre-contract deal with the 35-year-old, which will give him the chance to prolong his playing career while also offering the move into coaching he craves.

The Hoops have offered Brown a one-year deal to stay at the club, but with uncertainty about who will be Neil Lennon’s replacement as manager, Brown has been enticed to move on by his former Hibernian team-mate Glass.

The Dons are confident they have got their man and the formalities of the deal should be completed today.