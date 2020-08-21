Aberdeen close to deal for Bristol City’s Marley Watkins with boss Derek McInnes hoping to have striker onboard for Livingston

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes to sign a striker on a short-term loan before Sunday’s clash with Livingston.

It is understood he is closing in on a deal to land Bristol City’s Welsh international Marley Watkins on loan until January.

The 29-year-old spent two seasons in the Premiership with Inverness Caley Thistle from 2013-15.

Watkins, inset, signed for City from Norwich in the summer of 2018 for £1m and has made 27 appearances for the club.

McInnes was without all four recognised strikers for the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone in Perth.

Such was the extent of the striker crisis he had to field midfielder Lewis Ferguson in attack.

McInnes said: “We have looked at a few different options, some have run away from us and some are closer.

“We are hopeful of landing something in the next day or two.

“It would be great to have someone help us in the short-term while the players get fit.

“I have never managed a team with four centre-forwards out, so hopefully we can get one in for Sunday’s game.”

Last season’s top scorer Sam Cosgrove is out for two months with a knee injury and Curtis Main has a thigh strain.

On-loan Leeds lad Ryan Edmondson is back in Yorkshire with an ankle injury that will rule him out for four months.

Bruce Anderson was also unavailable for last night’s game.

McInnes said: “Since Sam and Ryan got injured it is something that has been playing on our minds.

“It has taken a lot of focus, although there has been a lot of focus on stuff off the park.

“Myself and my recruitment team have been working hard to address that situation.

“Sometimes your team is only as good as your number nine and everything becomes more difficult if you don’t have that striker.

“You saw that against St Johnstone when the boys were looking up, but they didn’t have that physical presence or proper number nine.

“Matty Kennedy put a great ball across the middle of the goal, but we just didn’t have that natural number nine to get on the end of it.”

After three straight postponements, Aberdeen finally got their season on track courtesy of a late Ryan Hedges winner.

McInnes was proud of his players’ response.

He said: “The character, resilience and effort of the team was outstanding.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them, I knew how much they wanted to get a result tonight.

“Getting that first three points of the season gets you up and running because the longer you don’t get it, it becomes an issue.”