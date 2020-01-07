Aberdeen close in on midfielder Dylan McGeouch from Sunderland

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch is poised to become Aberdeen’s first January signing.

The 26-year-old Scotland international – who turns 27 next week – is in talks with the Dons, with a deal set to be concluded today, and he could be with the team when they leave for their warm weather training camp in Dubai tomorrow.

McGeouch has also had spells at Celtic, Coventry City and Hibernian, with Reds boss Derek McInnes a long-time admirer of the player, who he will hope can provide the creative spark in the middle of the pitch which has been missing for Aberdeen at times this season.