Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack wants talks with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over getting fans back to Pittodrie

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has called for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and national clincal director Jason Leitch to open up immediate dialogue on the return of fans to stadiums.

Aberdeen held a successful test event in September with 300 supporters inside Pittodrie for a 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock.

A request to run another test event for last month’s Pittodrie clash with Celtic was rejected.

Cormack’s comments on Twitter came as the Dons revealed overall matchday revenue has reduced by 82% due to the absence of supporters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen recently published a chart projecting a loss of £5 million during the course of the 2020-21 season from loss of gate receipts and hospitality.

Cormack believes an inconsistency in fairness with restrictions is crippling Scottish clubs, especially in light of scenes that went viral of celebration within some pubs with no social distancing following Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualification on Thursday evening.

Cormack said: “This sobering chart is not about Aberdeen.

“Could be any club. What about fairness in restrictions?

“The highly-regulated tests we’ve pulled off should be no surprise to Jason Leitch who told clubs outdoor fresh air events in stadiums were more palatable than indoor events.

“Witness the unregulated, hopefully isolated, mess Thursday night! Some clubs have reluctantly cut back on community programmes and academies to stay competitive at first team level.

“It’s called survival! What Scottish football needs is urgent dialogue, encouragement and a plan to get fans back safely. Will Nicola Sturgeon and Jason Leitch meet us?”

Cormack insists the good Scottish football brings to society must be acknowledged, with club community trusts investing at least £10m back into communities.

He said: “Scottish football through club community trusts invests at least £10m each year back into our communities. At Aberdeen we employ 40 staff dedicated to our outreach programmes. The outcomes data from Scottish football’s contribution to society is compelling.

“Finally, it’s about time we as Scottish football fans stood up for the good we do, the lives we touch, and the positivity we bring to our communities.

“If we as fans don’t stand up for Scottish football… who else will? For us… nothing matters more!”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen FC Women continued their superb start to the SWPL 2 season with a 1-0 victory at Hamilton Accies.

Bayley Hutchison scored the winner in the third minute of injury time to make it six wins out of six for the Reds.

Captain Kelly Forrest said: “It was definitely our hardest game of the season so far.

“We were under the cosh in the second half, but we still tried to play football.

“Hamilton were really up for it and I feel like we really showed our character as a team.

“It wasn’t the prettiest win, but we’re happy.”