Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack reveals why club voted for SPFL resolution

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says the club voted for the SPFL resolution to end the Championship, League One and League Two, and potentially the Premiership, early to help lower league outfits financially.

The Dons, who had earlier indicated a reluctance to get behind the idea, backed a plan to decide the lower leagues on a points per game basis, which would come into play for the top-flight if games can’t be completed due to Covid-19.

It is understood, although the motion has the required votes in the Premiership, League One and League Two, one club in the Championship has yet to cast their deciding ballot.

Reds chief Cormack, who was critical of the time club’s had to consider their options, said: “Having received assurances that the SPFL will consult with all 12 premier league clubs before making a decision on the current season, Aberdeen Football Club, voted for the resolution.

“Crucially, this means that the lower league clubs can get the cash they urgently need, while a premature decision on the Ladbrokes Premiership can be avoided.

“We feel strongly that the SPFL board should not have asked member clubs to cast a vote on this resolution with less than 48 hours’ notice, especially when these resolutions allow for 28 days.

“This request was made during a one-hour video conference with no room for constructive discussion or debate, leaving us scrambling for time to review the resolution legal document and then discuss the merits of it with our board.

“Open and transparent governance and communication is critical to the survival of Scottish Football and should include our most important assets, our fans. We ignore the fans at our peril.

“While we, like most clubs, want a stake in the ground for the 2020/21 season, we would prefer to see the league completed if at all possible.

“We recognise that this will be challenging, perhaps even unlikely, but there are a number of key issues that need robust debate.

“For example, UEFA’s clarification on the competitions’ framework and calendar, the current position of our broadcasters and main sponsors, and what if we have to play games behind closed doors and there’s no cross-border travel in Europe for the foreseeable future?”