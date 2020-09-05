Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack reveals hopes of welcoming fans back to Pittodrie for two test events

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says he’s “hopeful” the Dons will get Scottish Government approval to hold two test events at Pittodrie ahead of fans returning to Premiership matches.
Cormack said Aberdeen want to welcome 300 supporters for next weekend’s clash with Kilmarnock and 750 for Motherwell the following weekend.
He posted this video on Twitter, where he says SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster is behind the Reds’ bid:
Test Events: Looking forward to getting the green light on Monday for 2 test events. 300 fans next Saturday v Kilmarnock & 750 v Motherwell. Kudos to the clubs, SPFL, SFA & ScotGov. Hopeful of getting all our season-ticket holders in as soon as possible. Standby and Stand Free! pic.twitter.com/wrs8Y89WMa
— Dave Cormack (@CormackDavie) September 5, 2020
