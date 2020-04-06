Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack reckons there might be no more football in front of fans in 2020

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack fears there could be no more Scottish football in front of supporters until the end of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is a hope the government’s isolation measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 could be relaxed in June or July.

However, Cormack fears a resumption of football soon after could be optimistic as the world faces a “300-mile wide category five hurricane that’s going at three miles an hour”.

Cormack is planning accordingly to survive the fall-out after recently warning of a £5 million financial black hole if the football shutdown extended into July.

A further £2m from investors, including Cormack himself, has been injected into the club to cope with the crisis.

Players and management have also taken a deferral of wages up to 30% along with higher paid, non-football staff from April 1 for four months.

Deferrals will save the club a further £1.1m in outgoings.

Cormack said: “Having talked to a number of owners of major sports franchises in the United States, privately they are planning for no sport to be played in front of crowds until the end of this year.

“I think it’s something we have to look at. We can’t be blinkered.

“Let’s say we are able to relax the isolation in June or July.

“Can you go and be playing games the next day in front of thousands of people?

“That’s probably not likely

“The best description I’ve heard of this pandemic is from the governor of New York who described it as a 300-mile wide category five hurricane that’s going at three miles an hour that hasn’t quite hit land yet. So we have a lot to go through with society in the next few weeks yet.”

Ideally, Cormack wants to see the 2019-20 season concluded to protect sporting integrity. However, if that is not possible by mid-summer he believes the SPFL will have to make tough decisions.

He said: “If it’s impossible to get games played in late July or early August, I don’t think we will have any choice but to call the league.”

There could be a potential route for the season to be concluded with closed door games. They could also be televised as UEFA have lifted the ban on broadcasting games at 3pm on Saturday in Scotland and England.

Cormack said: “We must make absolutely sure that in anything we do, we look after players and their health.

“So first and foremost, even behind closed doors, is it safe for the players to play?

“I chatted to Ron Gordon (executive chairman) of Hibs and my view is that we need to pull something together for all the games to be shown live.

“For example, season tickets the fans are buying right now would allow them to see the games live. I’m probably getting ahead of myself here, but I just think it is important for us to plan for what might be.”

Cormack and Aberdeen have been planning for the last few weeks on how to negotiate Covid-19 and announced their battle plan on Saturday.

More than 50% of club staff were unaffected by deferrals.

Aberdeen also aim to sell 10,000 season tickets.

Cormack said: “We got together and formulated a plan with Derek McInnes, Steven Gunn (director of football operations) and Kevin MacIver (finance director).

“It was well orchestrated conversations and we put our plans together. We got board approval and then executed that plan.

“Everyone has been very supportive of what we have done.

“We wanted to protect the smaller guy and come up with a plan that makes sense. In particular Derek and the players wanted to make sure about the lesser earners be they academy players or staff.

“Our investor group, including myself, who invested an additional £5m last December have committed £2m more to the cause.

“We now need to focus our efforts on selling season tickets and AberDNA memberships.”