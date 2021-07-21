Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack hopes Dons can play Ross County on August 28 in front of full Pittodrie

By Ryan Cryle
21/07/2021, 11:35 am
Pittodrie before Aberdeen's clash with Rijeka in 2019.
Dave Cormack hopes to be allowed to fill Pittodrie for Aberdeen’s second home league game of the season on August 28.

Aberdeen will have 5,665 fans at tomorrow’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round opener against Sweden’s BK Hacken, and the club expect they will have the same number at the Premiership opener with Dundee United on Sunday August 1.

But chairman Cormack is hopeful the Red Army will be able to pack out Pittodrie by the time the August 28 clash with Ross County rolls around, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon currently schedule to lift remaining coronavirus restrictions in Scotland on August 9.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cormack said: “Our next home game (after Hacken) against Dundee United is before (Covid rule) relaxations, whatever they will be, will come in. It’s likely we’ll have the same number, with the same conditions for Dundee United, because that’s already been approved by our local council.

“But the next home game is Ross County and we would hope to have that as a homecoming game where we fill Pittodrie.

“Clearly there’s a pent-up demand for people to want to come back. Clearly there are some people, maybe the elderly, who aren’t quite ready to come back as well.

“But from our perspective, certainly we’d like to get the full crowd in for the Ross County game.”

Outdoor seated sporting events are currently limited to 2,000 people in Scotland, but organisers can request more. For the Hacken game, the Dons made a successful case to Aberdeen City Council for an increase to 5,665 supporters, with tickets for the game selling out on Tuesday morning.

It will be the first time, bar a single test event with 300 in attendance, fans have been allowed into Pittodrie since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The club were praised by the council for their “commitment” to the current one-metre social distancing rules, while attendees will also need to show proof of a negative lateral flow test before being admitted.