Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack’s warning on supporter access to Pittodrie

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack fears not all season ticket holders may initially get access to Pittodrie when crowds are phased back.

However, Cormack reassured the 6,400 supporters who have already purchased season tickets for 2020-21 that he is working on a plan where each one will get full value for money.

The Red Army have backed the club by snapping up season tickets in their thousands for the Premeirship season scheduled to start on August 1.

The Dons have set a a target of 10,000 season ticket sales for the new campaign.

The Premiership will initially return behind closed doors, but Cormack hopes for a phased return of supporters in November or December towards a fully-open Pittodrie in January.

There is uncertainty over how many supporters will be allowed back initially during a phased return under social distancing guidelines.

Cormack accepts that figure could initially be less than the number of season ticket holders.

He said: “Phase one is behind closed doors with phase two where there is limited crowds.

“If you look across Europe limited crowds means different things in different countries.

“There are 20,000 seats at Pittodrie – is it 5,000 people, is it 4,000 or 8,000 people that get in?

“What I would say is we wont obviously be able to fill it with 10,000 season ticket holders if 5,000 get in.

“We have to work that out.”

© SNS

A deal has been struck by the SPFL and broadcasters Sky Sports that will allow Aberdeen to broadcast live action of the Dons’ home games to season ticket holders while there are no, or restricted numbers of, fans at Pittodrie.

That will be at no extra charge to season ticket holders and they do not need to have Sky Sports.

Cormack said: “Sky have really shown as part of this go forward new deal with the SPFL that they want to be good partners.

“The fact they have been very open to all of our season ticket holders being able to see games live at home.

“Is it November or December for limited crowds— that is what we would hope for given the latest information.

“Then full crowd in January, February would be the hope.

“But it depends if you get a second or third wave of the pandemic. What we have is a plan.

“That plan may change, but we have that stake in the ground and that is helpful.”

Cormack has revealed Aberdeen face losses of £8 million if there is no football in front of supporters this year.

On top of that massive financial hit, the Dons will also have to outlay up to £100,000 for Covid-19 testing for players and staff.

In March, Cormack warned of a £5m hit if there was no football by September.

With the club “burning through” £1m a month with no gate receipts, those losses will continue to rise.

Cormack said: “Two to three months ago, the assumption we made was that we would be back playing no later than September in front of crowds.

“Obviously – two and a half months on – the plan now is hopefully to be back playing in January in front of crowds.

“If we have a £5m hole through September and we are burning about £1m a month it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out there is another £3m of income loss that is there.”

Aberdeen moved to negate the impact of that initial projected £5m loss in March when Cormack and fellow investors injecting a further £2m into the club. Supporters also answered an SOS to buy season tickets for 2020-21 with 6,400 purchased.

Cormack and the club are currently working on a “survival plan” to negotiate the extended financial impact of Covid-19.

The details of that plan will be unveiled within the next week.

Cormack said: “We are delighted and humbled by the support the fan base has given us.

“I asked them to trust me and to trust us as a club that we will do the right thing.

“The reality is that we are still working through the financial consequences now of games not being played in front of fans until the end of the year, the beginning of next year. What I promise the fans is that we will get back to them once we have the financial plan all lined up.

“That will be in the next week.

“Just like we did in the beginning of the process when we said there was a £5m hole.”

The Dons are set to return to training early next week with stringent measures in place.

US-based businessman Cormack said: “We have the go ahead to start training albeit in an isolated sense back at Cormack Park. We will have all of the full precautions in place and the plan is to have a testing machine on site as well.

“We could be £100,000 just in testing between now and the end of the year.

“That is just a part of getting back to training again and it is the right thing to do.

“Hopefully there will be full contact training sometime early to mid July, then playing behind closed doors in early August.

“Again this all depends on the R rate continuing to come down.

“So there are absolutely no guarantees.”