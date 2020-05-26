Aberdeen chairman predicts cross border Euro leagues in 10 years

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack believes there will be cross-border European leagues in 10 years.

The Pittodrie chief predicts separate Euro leagues based on income and “associate groups of like-minded countries”.

That could see Aberdeen compete in a separate league from Celtic who recently secured a ninth Premiership title in a row.

Cormack reckons a switch to continental leagues is inevitable as supporters in many countries are bored of teams, like Celtic, monopolizing the title crown.

Aberdeen secured qualification for the Europa League for a seventh straight season when the Premiership was called last week.

Cormack wants the Dons to be on the front foot of any future development in the European game rather than wait for crumbs from Euro giants.

Speaking on the Are You Not Entertained podcast, he said: “If I look 10 years out, there will be European cross-border leagues, I believe that will take place.

“Why is that?

“Most European leagues, including Scotland, are dominated by one or two teams.

“What this proves to me is that a monolithic domestic league proves one size does not fit all.

“The reality is the fans are bored and I think we ignore them at our peril.”

Cormack believes clubs monopolizing league title races have switched off supporters.

Creating cross-border European leagues could be the solution which would reinvigorate supporter interest and also give clubs currently frozen out of any title aspirations a more realistic chance of glory.

He said: “I like a boxing analogy. If you were setting up a fight and want to make £100 million, why would you put a lightweight in with a heavyweight?

“Maybe once in a hundred years the lightweight is going to win. What is a fair fight?

“This is what I think will even itself out in Europe because the days of Dundee United beating Barcelona and Aberdeen beating Real Madrid are gone.

“That doesn’t mean there isn’t an appetite for football, so from my perspective, what I think would be fair is to bracket clubs according to what they spend on their budget.

“Lets have a Champions League for teams who are 20 million Euros or less, 40 million Euros. If we don’t discuss these things and go down the line with that, we’ll never go anywhere.

“There is nothing wrong with having aspirations.

“We at Aberdeen have aspirations of wanting to be part of that.

“It might not be a Champions League 2, it might be a Europa League where there is a league of right-minded countries.

“We have to get on the front foot, rather than wait for the crumbs to come off the table from your Barcelonas and Manchester Uniteds.

“Why, within the ECA, don’t we build up an association group of community clubs across Europe and say this is what we want to see out of this?

“If we sit back and wait for the crumbs, it’s never going to happen.”

Aberdeen were the last side outwith the Old Firm to win the league title when triumphing under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1985.

Cormack said: “We have 42 professional teams.

“If you take Celtic and Rangers out of there, who basically produce half the attendances, you’ve got 40 teams with about 100,000 fans at a game. Or put it a different way, 2.5 million of a population for 40 teams.

“I live in Atlanta, which has 20% more of a population than Scotland and there is one team.

“It’s very, very difficult looking at this one size fits all.”

UEFA are already looking towards the future of European football with changes ahead.

They remain committed to pressing on with plans for the first step of restructuring Euro competitions with the introduction of a Europa League 2 in 2021, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Europe’s governing body still aim to roll out their third-tier club competition at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Cormack believes Aberdeen must be pro-active in looking towards the future and believes there will be colt teams fielded by Celtic and Rangers in Scotland as they look towards Europe.

He said: “The other thing I see is there will be colt teams, absolutely Celtic and Rangers – and I have no problem with it.

“They have aspirations to grow and that growth will be in Europe, not in Scotland.

“We all have to be open about this.

“If there are colt teams come in to play, where does that lead us as a country?

“What would the broadcasting revenue be if Celtic and Rangers are playing colt teams?”