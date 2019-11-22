Aberdeen chairman Milne ‘to step down’

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne is set to stand down after more than two decades in the role.

It has been reported that Milne will step aside next month and allow current vice-chairman Dave Cormack to take over the reins.

Milne recently oversaw the opening of the club’s £12 million training ground at Cormack Park earlier this month and put plans in place for a new stadium at Kingsford.

He appointed current manager Derek McInnes in 2013 and has seen the club win their first major trophy in 24 years – the League Cup in 2014 – and become a regular competitor in European competition.

After joining the board in 1994, Milne became chairman in 1998. His departure would see Atlanta-based businessman Cormack, who was born in Aberdeen, ascend to the role of chairman.

The club has refused to comment on the speculation.