Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists wage cuts will help safeguard jobs

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has vowed to safeguard jobs at the club, despite facing “stark” losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dons have opened up talks with players, management and staff regarding temporary pay cuts to help cope with the multi-million hit of the outbreak.

Players and management previously accepted voluntary four-month wage deferrals from April 1.

However, Cormack and the Pittodrie board are desperate to find more savings to reduce the haemorrhaging of cash and protect those on lower incomes.

When football shut down in March, Cormack warned of a £5 million loss if games were not played in front of fans by September.

The club chairman now predicts 10 months without income, as Cormack believes fans will not return fully to stadiums until January at the earliest.

He warned no club can survive that 10-month collapse in cashflow without action.

Cormack said : “Throughout this challenging period the board has pledged to do what it can to safe-guard jobs, protect those on lower incomes, ensure the economic viability of the club and support the Trust’s community outreach campaign that is providing for those most in need.

“Our initial assumptions were that we’d get back to playing football in front of crowds in September.

“The reality is that we now face playing games behind closed doors and, perhaps, with limited crowds until at least January.

“We said right at the start of this that no club, not even one as financially robust as Aberdeen, could withstand a collapse of income that extended beyond September.

“ Back playing in front of fans, hopefully in January 2021, will mean a 10-month period with limited income.

“The financial situation we therefore face is stark.”

In the early stage of the shutdown due to the coronavirus crisis, Aberdeen’s players, management and higher paid staff accepted voluntary pay deferrals of between 10 to 30 percent.

Aberdeen have now entered into talks on temporary pay cuts that the club are confident will be fair to everyone at the club in the bid to close the growing funding gap.

Cormack painted a bleak picture when football shutdown in March when warning of £5m losses due to the worldwide pandemic.

To help lessen the catastrophic impact, Cormack and investors ploughed a further £2m into the club soon after the shutdown.

The chairman also called for supporters to rally behind their team by buying season tickets.

The Red Army responded by snapping up 6,400 season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign despite no clarity on when they will be allowed access to stadiums to watch games.

Although the SPFL have targeted August 1 for the start of the Premiership season, all games will be behind closed doors.

Cormack hopes for the partial return of supporters to Pittodrie to begin in November or December.

However, he is anticipating Pittodrie will not be fully open to supporters until January at the earliest.

With fans not expected to fully return this year, initial £5m forecast will rise.

With no gate receipts or income, Cormack recently confirmed the club are “burning through” £1m per month.

Those losses will rocket up to £8m by the end of the year.

Scottish football is particularly vulnerable to the shutdown because the financial model is so heavily based on gate revenue from supporters.

According to recent UEFA club Licensing Benchmark report 43% of revenue in the Scottish top flight in 2018 came from gate receipts.

That figure is almost three times the European average of 15%.

Despite the financial challenges facing Aberdeen, Cormack is confident the club will pull together to emerge from the coronavirus chaos stronger.

He said: “I am confident that the board, management, staff and players will continue to pull together to do what’s best for the club.

“Our goal remains to do everything we can to look after our people and continue to invest in the success of our club on the field.”

