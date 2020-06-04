ICYMI: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack hopes to have all fans back at Pittodrie in January

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack hopes to have Pittodrie full and rocking again by January next year.

Cormack confirmed the Dons are preparing to partially welcome back the Red Army with social distancing in November and December.

His hope is to have Pittodrie opened up to all supporters from the start of 2021.

It is welcome light at the end of the tunnel for Aberdeen supporters as Scottish football has been shut down since March 13 due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Dons last played at Pittodrie on March 7 when registering a 3-1 Premiership defeat of Hibs.

Until supporters are back at Pittodrie, the Dons have confirmed season ticket holders will be able to watch broadcasts of all closed-door home matches.

A deal has been struck by the SPFL and Sky Sports for Premiership clubs to live-stream home matches and sell “virtual season tickets”.

Cormack said: “We’re really excited about getting back to training later this month with a view to closed door games kicking off at the start of August.

“Whilst we appreciate we are operating under ever-changing circumstances, we’re preparing, and hoping, to return to Pittodrie with partial crowds from November or December and full crowds in January 2021.

“It’s going to be a long road back to Pittodrie but we’re committed to getting through this together. Over the next few weeks we are going to take the fans on a journey to demonstrate what they can expect when we return.

“From the Red Shed to Fan Zones, it will be truly memorable.”

Cormack accepts the club face a “long road” ahead until Pittodrie can again be fully open to the Red Army.

The £125 million five-year broadcast deal with Sky Sports begins on August 1, the day the SPFL have targeted for the top-flight start behind closed doors.

The deal between the SPFL and Sky Sports to allow the creation of “virtual season tickets” will provide an alternative source of matchday income while social distancing measures prevent fans from attending matches.

The SPFL has also reached a settlement with Sky, understood to be £1.5m over five years, for games not broadcast when the 2019-20 season was curtailed.

Cormack said: “AFC welcomes the Sky deal brokered by the SPFL.

“Given the current circumstances we find ourselves in, it is an excellent deal and we really appreciate Sky’s constructive, partnership approach.

“There will be costs involved for us in implementing this broadcast deal but, allied with the suggested timetable for getting back to football, it gives us more certainty to develop a virtual package that will offer our season ticket holders and seasonal corporate clients the exclusive opportunity to watch the team in action once again.

“Over 6,400 fans have supported the club by purchasing a season ticket for which we thank them.

“While we finalise the details for a full-value package, my plea is that you continue to place your trust in me and the club by buying season tickets because, for those who can, your support is still very much needed.

“Our guarantee is that we will make sure your season ticket is money well spent.”

Cormack is also in negotiations with other Premiership clubs to try to broadcast Aberdeen’s away games that are closed-door.

He said: “Under this deal, we will be able to offer virtual access to season ticket holders for all closed-door home games and will continue to work with our colleagues at fellow Premiership clubs to explore potential arrangements to show away games.”

From August Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live broadcast of the SPFL with 48 games available.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “This is an innovative and pragmatic solution to the challenges posed by Covid-19 and I’m grateful for the flexibility shown by our clubs and by Sky Sport.

“This agreement means that any liability for games not delivered during Season 2019/20 has now been settled, on terms that reflect Sky’s status as a committed partner and supporter of Scottish football.”

Rob Webster, managing director of Sky Sports, said: “Sky Sports is proud of our long-standing relationship with Scottish football and we have been committed to finding a positive solution for the SPFL and clubs.

“The virtual season ticket for the 2020/21 season is an innovative way to maintain the connection with fans and provide economic stability for the clubs, and we are very happy to support it.

“The new season promises to be a unique experience for the Scottish Premiership and our approach is to be as flexible and supportive of the clubs as we can be in these unique times.”