Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack warns top stars will not be sold on the cheap despite Covid losses

Chairman Dave Cormack warned Aberdeen will not sell their top stars on the cheap despite suffering multi-million losses in the Covid crisis.

The clubs annual accounts showed an operating loss of £2.92 for the financial year ending June 30, 2020.

There is an even starker prediction of the current financial year of an operating loss of £5m.

Cormack confirmed this has taken £8m away from the proposed £50m new stadium in Kingsford, which will be delayed due to the pandemic losses.

However, they will continue to play hard ball in negotiations to get top price from any team looking to sign their players.

Aberdeen secured a club record £3m for Scott McKenna in the recent window and also accepted £2.7m from French side Guingamp for Sam Cosgrove.

Star striker Cosgrove rejected the move.

Cormack said: “We will not sell any player under their value at all.

“There were maybe one or two clubs who maybe thought, with assets we have and going through Covid, that we would be easy to deal with.

“However, negotiations with Nottingham Forest took about two weeks.

“We will only sell a player if it is right for Aberdeen, the right money and that we have got cover for that player.

“We have a clear plan on the playing side and will certainly resist if we are not getting market value for any of our players.”

Scotland international McKenna is a product of the Pittodrie youth system and the Dons also secured achievable add-ons of up to a further £2m with his transfer to Forest.

Aberdeen have a strategy of developing players through the youth system and also snapping up young talent from other clubs.

Lewis Ferguson was secured for £250,000 in development compensation, but is now a major bankable asset.

Cormack said: “It is important for us to invest in our youth academy, but also in young Scottish players such as Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie to bring in.

“Give them 100 or 200 games in the first team and then monetise them.

“But we have to have a conveyor belt of players coming through.

“We cannot just have one or two players in the category of a valuable asset.

“We need to get to seven or eight players.

“However, it is about getting the balance right because we have a succession plan.

“We have five key players out for the game at Rangers, but still have a highly competitive team Derek will put out on the field.”

Despite suffering heavy losses during the pandemic, Aberdeen strengthened the squad in the summer.

Cormack insists it is essential as cutting back on the squad could ultimately lose the Dons money.

He said: “There may be a perception that Premiership clubs are coping because we recruited new players.

“The reality is that clubs which fail to invest in the product on the pitch become less competitive, jeopardising vital prize money and undermining revenues due to a drop in support.

“For example, if we took a million pounds out of our football budget, it might cost us two to three million in prize money.

“That is the dilemma clubs like Aberdeen have as we rightly target getting into the latter stages of the cups, reaching Europe and finishing high up the league each season.

“Our dilemma is maintaining our ability to compete and secure at least £2m of prize money each season, while facing a total collapse in income from gate receipts, corporate hospitality and sponsorship on match days.

“Investing in players is crucial to ensure a solid succession plan to get ahead of changes to the squad.

“We’ve achieved that during both the recent transfer windows.

“We must continue to invest in young talent, including through our academy, with a view to monetising players, like we have done with Scott McKenna.”