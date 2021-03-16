Dons chairman Dave Cormack has revealed he will use Sir Alex Ferguson as a sounding board in his search for Aberdeen’s new manager.

Pittodrie supremo Cormack is currently in the process of looking for the Reds’ next boss, after sacking Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty last week.

Paul Sheerin and Barry Robson are in interim charge for the time being and are being supported by youth academy chief Neil Simpson.

Cormack has been discussing applicants for the position and approaches the club have made with his fellow board members, with Aberdeen’s greatest manager Ferguson having also been in touch to offer his support.

Ferguson managed the Dons between 1978 and 1986 winning three Premier Division titles, four Scottish Cups, one League Cup, the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the European Super Cup.

Cormack said: “Sir Alex Ferguson called me on Friday and he reminded me that Aberdeen Football Club is the hardest club to be manager of outside Celtic and Rangers. I agreed with him. It’s a prestigious position for anyone.

“We’ve got a strong board. Darren Eales managed Spurs for Daniel Levy and West Brom – he’s got great experience.

“I’ve been heartened by the number of former players – be it Willie Garner, Joe Harper, Bobby Clark – who’ve encouraged me.

“It was really nice of Sir Alex and he said to me ‘listen Dave, as you look forward and make the appointment, the relationship between chairman and manager is critical. Pick someone who is the right person for you to work with and for the club’.

“He reminded me of we’ve got a clear strategy of how we want to play.

“He reminded me Neil Simpson is a great asset and suggested he be involved with the first-team, as he’s a winner through and through. He epitomises what it is to be an Aberdeen player.

“He reminded me as well that perhaps there’s pundits in the media that don’t want Aberdeen to do well, that don’t want me to do well. Ignore all that.

“Find a coach that you can work with, someone who will go to Glasgow and aim to beat Celtic and Rangers. Don’t look for second-best as far as that goes.

“He did ask me how I was feeling about it. I’m nervous but really excited and he said ‘good, that’s the way I should be’.

“He suggested I lean on Bobby Clark, who I agree with Sir Alex in that he’s one of the best human beings I’ve encountered.

“Sir Alex has made himself available for me to use him as a sounding board and you can bet I’ll take him up on that.”

Dons following process

Atlanta United reserve coach and former Don Stephen Glass is the current favourite to succeed McInnes.

But Cormack is clear that the club is following a process when it comes to appointing a new manager and insists nobody has been offered the job yet.

The 62-year-old added: “I’m spending time with some of the other board members to go through the applications and some of the approaches we’ve made ourselves in the last week.

“It’s only been a week and just to make it clear for everyone’s sake – not one person has been offered the job or guaranteed the job.

“Myself and nobody else that I know of is isolating at the Crowne Plaza in Aberdeen, I didn’t even know there was a Crowne Plaza in Aberdeen.

“We will go through a process which will take as long as it will take.

“It might take two weeks, it might take longer. But it’s a process we have to go through. I’m a real process guy – the key thing is we have got a strategy that we put in place, on and off the field, in May 2019. It makes it clear what we’re about.

“Off the field we’ve made a number of positive changes. Rob Wicks coming on board as our commercial director and Kevin McIver as our finance director.

“Similarly with the football operation, we have a clear strategy of how we want to play and bringing younger players through.

“We have a clear criteria of what we’re looking for and we’ll get through the application as expediently as we can get. It will take as long as it needs to take.”

In safe hands

Cormack has also reiterated his faith in Aberdeen’s interim management team of Sheerin, Robson and Gothenburg Great Simpson.

They will take charge of the Dons for the first time against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday, and could remain in place for the rest of the season.

Cormack said: “These guys have their own personalities and they are also their own men. They thrived under being part of Derek’s team but they have their own ambitions too.

“Paul is different to Barry, everybody is different to Barry, who is different to Neil Simpson.

“Neil has been the conduit from the youth academy and we have a great crop of young players coming through.

“He’ll be there part of that set-up with a number of younger players who are ready to make their breakthrough.

“Barry is a coach, a Bielsa believer in terms of the high press and attacking if you look at his under-18 team which went toe to toe with Rangers in their last season.

“Paul brings an astuteness. Some people think Paul is quiet but there is a steeliness to Paul there as well.

“We’re in good hands as we go through the process with these guys and I am sure they will put their stamp on things for however many games they are involved.”