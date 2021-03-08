Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says it is ‘right time’ to part with boss Derek McInnes

Aberdeen have released a statement confirming boss Derek McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty have left the club.

It was revealed earlier McInnes had been sacked after close to eight years at the Pittodrie helm, with the Dons fourth in the Premiership.

Coach Paul Sheerin, a former Reds midfielder, has been placed in interim charge, assisted by fellow coach Barry Robson – another former midfielder – and youth academy head Neil Simpson – a Gothenburg Great.

Chairman Dave Cormack said it was the “right time” for the club to move on from McInnes following a “disappointing and frustrating” recent run.

Cormack said: “During his time in charge, Derek raised the bar and delivered a level of consistency not seen at the club for many years, qualifying for Europe each season, and delivering a memorable Scottish League Cup win at Celtic Park in season 2013/14 with 43,000 Dons fans in attendance.

“Clearly, results since the turn of the year have been disappointing and frustrating for everyone. Derek and I reviewed where we were and agreed that this was the right time for him to step down.

“The club now has the opportunity to appoint a new manager ahead of the new season where, with a number of players out of contract, we have work to do to build a competitive squad.

“Derek and Tony leave with our thanks and gratitude for what they have achieved during their tenure. We wish them well for the future.”

Cormack added: “The board will start the search for the new management team immediately and has a clear timetable in place. In the meantime, we believe we have a robust interim solution for the rest of the season and the Scottish Cup which is still all to play for!”

McInnes, who led Aberdeen to the League Cup in 2014, said: “This season has been unprecedented due to a number of factors and I am as frustrated as anyone that results haven’t been of the high standard which we set.

“My motivation to deliver success has never wavered and during my eight-year tenure my staff and I have worked hard to elevate expectations and set a minimum standard which should be demanded at a club like Aberdeen FC.

“I would like to thank all the players who have featured in my teams over the years, my current staff and players for their efforts and all the staff behind the scenes for their hard work and endeavour. To the supporters for their continuous backing and, of course, the board for their support during my time at the club.”