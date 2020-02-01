Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says Dons attempts to land one more deadline day signing ‘went to the wire’

Dons supremo Dave Cormack hinted Aberdeen just missed out on a final transfer target as the January window slammed shut.

Chairman Cormack tweeted his joy at the signing of Venezuelan international right-back Ronald Hernandez earlier on Friday.

The 15-times-capped 22-year-old, who has played at both the Copa America and Under-20 World Cup, penned a four-and-a-half-year deal after the Dons paid an undisclosed fee to get him from Norwegian side Stabaek.

Hernandez was the third signing to bolster Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen first team during the window, following the additions of Matty Kennedy from St Johnstone and Dylan McGeouch from Sunderland.

However, Cormack claimed another signing “went to the wire” with Ross County striker Ross Stewart among the names linked to the Reds.

He tweeted:

Welcome to the Famous Aberdeen, Ronnie. Superb young international with real potential. He’s an attacking wing back too. Well done to Derek and team. Tried very hard to get another attacking player with creativity. Went to the wire. January window is tough. Strong window though. pic.twitter.com/7B4UxQBw1B — Dave Cormack (@CormackDavie) January 31, 2020

Some Dons departed during deadline day, with defender Zak Vyner recalled to Bristol City, James Wilson joining Salford City and Stephen Gleeson having his contract terminated by mutual consent.