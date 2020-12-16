Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack reveals talks with Derek McInnes over January and summer transfer strategy

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will meet with manager Derek McInnes this week to thrash out plans to strengthen in the January and summer transfer windows.

Cormack believes challenging for Champions League qualification this season is achievable and will look to strengthen in January to “push as hard” as possible in the Premiership.

The top two teams in the Premiership at the end of the campaign qualify for next season’s Champions League qualifiers.

Cormack also confirmed Venezuelan international full-back Ronald Hernandez could be sold in January to recoup the £800,000 transfer fee spent by the Dons.

I will start to meet with Derek and Steven Gunn (Director of Football Operations) later this week on what we do in January. Also on how it looks for next summer and then go back to the board." Dave Cormack

Aberdeen hope to tie up a pre-contract agreement in January for Ross County striker Ross Stewart, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Boss Derek McInnes is also keen to extend the loan deal for Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins, which expires in January.

Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell, who would cost around £300,000 in training compensation next summer, is also on the Dons’ wanted list.

Cormack said: “I will start to meet with Derek and Steven Gunn later this week on what we do in January.

“Also on how it looks for next summer and then go back to the board.

“We will have a look holistically at the whole squad because we have a big squad of players.

“Yes, we have injuries, but we need to take a look at what Derek wants to do.

“We have a number of players out of contract next summer.

“We, as a board, have tried to do our utmost for Derek making the changes he wants.

“One of the reasons we had planned to lose £2 million last year, but ended up being £3m because of Covid, was to invest and to get ahead of changes in the squad.

“That is because the worst thing you can do is go into the summer needing six players to find.”

For the first time in years, Scotland will have two representatives in the Champions League next season.

Aberdeen are just three points behind second-placed Celtic, although the Hoops, the defending champions, have a game in hand.

Asked if a Champions League spot is an attainable target, Cormack said: “Absolutely, and maybe for the first time in three years the league is kind of open to that opportunity.”

We will work with Ronny and with how he wants to play it. "So that he can get, if possible, a move in January." Dave Cormack

The upcoming January transfer window looks set to see the exit of Venezuelan international full-back Hernandez.

Signed on a four-and-a-half -year contract from Norwegian side Stabaek for £800,000 in January, the 23-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Pittodrie.

Cormack said: “We will work with Ronny and with how he wants to play it.

“So that he can get, if possible, a move in January.

“There were a number of clubs trying to sign Ronny last January.

“As far as I’m aware, through our football department, there is still interest in the player.

“Derek (McInnes) and the player will decide where we go from here.”

Manager McInnes recently said he is confident the Dons would recoup the £800,000 outlaid on Hernandez if he is sold in January.

The fee for Hernandez was one of the highest paid in Aberdeen’s history.

Asked if the £800,000 fee is recovered how much would be made available to McInnes, the chairman said: “It is not as simple as here is a percentage you could take of something like that.

“We spend money as a football budget and can choose to spend it on transfer fees.

“Or we can choose to spend it on wages.

“Obviously you prefer to spend the money on wages as opposed to transfer fees.

“With where we are with Covid, we are £7m in the hole and we are not out of it yet.

“It is a tough haul.

“The loan from the government loan scheme, depending on what it is, will be helpful.

“We just have to wait and see.”

Hernandez has started World Cup qualifiers for Venezuela against Colombia and Paraguay this season, but has had limited game time at Aberdeen.

This season he has started just twice for McInnes’ side, and was substituted at half-time in his last start against St Johnstone in August.

Hernandez’ availability was flagged up by Aberdeen’s expanded scouting network with the strategic partnership with US MLS side Atlanta United helping secure a deal.

Atlanta have several Venezuelan players and contacts and that allowed the Dons to make inroads into signing Hernandez.

Cormack has no regrets about signing Hernandez, who has suffered a tough year being apart from his wife and daughter who are in stranded in Venezuela due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “We were aware of the player, highly talented.

“Other clubs were after him and we have certainly felt it was important for us to spread our wings related to scouting and bringing other players in.

“We made the call with Ronny and he came in whilst in his pre-season.

“And then, by the time the season ends because of Covid, he is dealing with being in Aberdeen on his own without his wife and daughter.

“Clearly we feel for Ronny as he has even been back to play for Venezuela and not seen them.

“We also changed shape, we moved the system where we have wingers effectively as wing-backs, as opposed to full-backs.

“Not every move works in every market place, but we still feel it was the right move to make.

“Derek gets on well with Ronny, who is a fantastic guy.

“I am going to leave Derek to work with Ronny on where he takes his career from here.”