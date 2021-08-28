Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Latest Dons News

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirms Hamburg defender David Bates is joining the Dons

By Danny Law
28/08/2021, 9:56 pm
David Bates (left) in action for Hamburg against Paderborn's Christopher Antwi-Adjei.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has confirmed that defender David Bates has agreed to join the Dons.

The Scotland cap, who moved from Rangers to Hamburg in 2018, has been eager to return to Scottish football after a frustrating time at the German club.

The 24-year-old has made only 28 appearances for Hamburg and has spent the past two seasons on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and then Cercle Brugge.

Bates won the first of his four Scotland caps against Albania in November 2018.

Dons chairman Cormack told the Dons supporters to “keep an eye out for breaking news” before this evening confirming that a deal had been agreed for the defender.

He wrote on Twitter: “Truly sorry for delay… David Bates signed… just waiting for paperwork return from Germany to make it official… I won’t be tempted to do a teaser again!”

The Dons, who host Ross County on Sunday, have been looking to bolster their defensive options after Andy Considine suffered a serious knee injury against Qarabag which looks set to rule him out of action until after Christmas.

The news of Bates’ imminent arrival at Pittodrie follows the signing of midfielder Matty Longstaff on a season-long loan from Newcastle United on Friday.

