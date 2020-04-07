Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack calls for Fifa to ride to rescue of world football

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has called for Fifa to rescue world football amid the coronavirus crisis.

Leagues have been shut down across the globe due to the pandemic and many clubs face financial oblivion due to the lack of income.

Scottish football has been shut down since March 13 and that situation could extend beyond the summer.

Aberdeen have produced a battle plan to negotiate a predicted £5m financial hole.

Dons players and higher-paid non-playing staff have taken a wage deferral of 10%-30% from April 1 for four months.

That is expected to save £1.1m.

Investors have also injected a further £2m into the club to help ease the impact of Covid-19.

Cormack wants world football governing body Fifa to help the game globally with a financial rescue plan.

Cormack said: “I understand that Fifa has about £3 billion in the bank.

“Given all the history and credibility of Fifa with all the stuff that has gone on in the past, if ever there was a time for Fifa to get the credibility they are looking for, now is the time to come to football’s rescue.

“We have heard rumours Fifa wants to come help football. What does that mean? I don’t know.

“Does it mean interest-free loans or money they can put down to football in this crisis?

“Short of something like that, it will be down to each individual club.”

Scottish football has been in complete shutdown for almost a month and there is no indication of when it will resume again.

The SPFL were today set to hold an emergency board meeting in a bid to engineer a plan for Scottish football amidst the pandemic.

Conference calls with all 42 SPFL clubs will also be held tomorrow, with separate group calls for each of the four leagues.

The potential of calling time on the league now and naming league leaders as champions will be discussed, as will the prospect of immediate relegation.

It is understood Hearts, who would face dropping to the Championship, would be ready to seek legal action if they were threatened with relegation.

It is also reported Rangers would seek legal action if Celtic were crowned champions as the Ibrox club, currently second in the table, are not ready to concede the league crown.

The potential for league reconstruction will also be on the agenda with the possibility of expanding the top flight to 14 teams to eliminate relegation.

One option, which appears to have widespread support, is moving to three leagues of 14 from the 12-10-10-10 set-up, but any change would require 75% of clubs to vote in favour.

Cormack said: “I think our position at Aberdeen is we wouldn’t want to see us going down another road of reconstruction again. It is the wrong time for us to try to reorganise a league when we are going through this pandemic.

“If there was something that could be put in place temporarily as a result of this situation for a year then that would be fine.

“My personal opinion is I like the play-off system. For example, if there are five European places next year then why can’t we do a play-off for that fifth European place?”

Many lower league clubs want to push for an end to the season now so that they can receive the end-of-campaign prize money.

However, in light of Uefa’s threat to withhold Euro spots to any nation that calls time on the season early, the SPFL are likely to delay any decision to see how that plays out – particularly with Belgium, which broke ranks in ending its campaign.

Cormack is proud of how Aberdeen have rallied. He said: “I’m hugely encouraged on two counts. Firstly, by the response from our fans to our predicament when many are worried about their jobs and facing financial difficulties.

“Secondly, by the willingness of directors, management, players and staff to pull together to see us through this, including deferring salary and bonus payments.”