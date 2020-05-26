Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack believes Scottish football only needs one governing body

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is confident Scottish football will survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he believes the coronavirus crisis will change the face of the game in Scotland.

One change he believes should happen is the introduction of one body to govern Scottish football instead of the current two – the SPFL and SFA.

Cormack, speaking on the Are You Not Entertained podcast, said: “The game in Scotland will survive, it absolutely will – but in what shape or form is it going to be in ten years’ time?

“There is a place for every team in Scotland but how we go about managing our game is a huge challenge.

“I think there should be one organisation.

“Why do we need one organisation in a country the size we are?

“If you put them together you get economies of scale.

“You throw this up in the air – bring in a Deloitte or some consultant – and we all sign up for them to come up with a plan that’s best for Scottish football.

“I don’t think we’d have an SFA and an SPFL for the country the size we are.”

Scottish football has struggled to produce a blue-print to emerge from the coronavirus shutdown.

Attempts at engineering a solution have been derailed by prospects of league reconstruction and Rangers call for a vote to secure an independent investigation into the handing of the vote to abandon the 2019-20 season..

That proposition was voted down by the SPFL clubs.

The Dons chairman had previously described discussions on league reconstruction is like “re-organising deck chairs on Titanic as it goes down”.

Cormack said: “To have clubs, good clubs who are maybe second division but with a few hundred fans, but versus clubs who have tens of thousands of fans, it’s just so difficult.

“It’s impossible to get agreement.

“The reality is, if we had one centre – lets say it’s the SFA that became one centre – why wouldn’t we have a full-time professional board looking after the needs of that, versus a part-time one looking after that and amateur?

“Football will continue to flourish, all these teams will be there.

“But, for me, if we want to do well as Scottish football then the way we govern ourselves has to be changes. “

US-based businessman Cormack hopes change in the governance of Scottish football can emerge from the wreckage of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he admits moving to one body overseeing Scottish football remains unlikely.

He said: “We will say our bit, we will be straight about it, but I’m not hopeful personally about there being any change in governance in Scottish football.

“What we’ll do at Aberdeen is continue to talk to people, continue to share best practises and do our bit in the community.

“We will focus on Aberdeen, let everyone else knock themselves out because that’s the way it seems to want to go, and maybe I’ll be less labelled as a troublemaker for saying my piece.”

Another potential change in the football horizon Cormack predicts is the investment from other clubs following the Manchester City model.

Manchester City are part of the City Football Group holding company that oversees City, New York City, Melbourne City, Girona, Mumbai City and Yokahama F. Marinos.

Barnsley co-chairman Paul Conway recently admitted holding takeover talks with four clubs in the SPFL.

Part of the international consortium which owns 80% of Barnsley and Swiss side Thun, Conway is close to completing a deal for KV Oostende in Belgium.

Aberdeen recently entered into a strategic partnership with MLS side Atlanta United.

Cormack said: “The collaboration of clubs worldwide, like the Man City model, will take hold.

“The restrictions on that will be lifted.

“The core of that will be collaboration and player development.

“I can see that being the grounds for investment in clubs in Scotland.

“These people are particular, though, if people turn up to rusty stadiums in the middle of winter and get a cold pie.

“We have to be better than that.”