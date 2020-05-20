Aberdeen captain Lewis delighted at European qualification

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis praised the achievement of securing European qualification for a seventh straight season, but admits he has no idea what format the Europa League will take.

The decision to end the Premiership campaign with eight rounds of games remaining confirmed fourth placed Aberdeen’s Europa League qualification.

However, with the vast majority of European nations still in shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, uncertainty remains over when the Dons’ Europa League campaign will start and what the format will be.

At an executive committee meeting scheduled for May 27 UEFA were expected to set out the plan for completing this season’s Champions League and Europa League.

European football’s governing body were also expected to deliver a blueprint for next season’s Euro competitions.

That executive committee meeting has been postponed until June 17.

The three options reportedly being considered by UEFA are to play the qualifying rounds, which Aberdeen would be involved in, as planned or as a one-leg basis at a neutral venue.

Another option is to scrap some, if not all of the earlier pre-qualifying rounds, but UEFA have stated it is not planning on depriving clubs of the chance to progress through games, but they may be left with no choice.

Lewis said: “It is a great achievement for the club.

“It is pleasing that we have Europe from fourth place.

“We want to keep kicking forward and to improve next season.

“I don’t know how the European competition will work with the travelling for the qualifiers.

“We are in it and how they structure it and get the games on is not our problem at the moment.”

Aberdeen have traditionally started in the Europa League pre-qualifiers in July but that will not happen this year.

UEFA plan to have the 2019/20 Champions League and Europa League completed in August, having given European top flights enough time to finish their campaigns suspended by Covid-19.

In a time of uncertainty over when domestic and European action will start for Aberdeen, the SPFL board at least delivered some clarity by ending the Premiership campaign earlier this week.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan recently confirmed everything “humanely possible” must be done to secure a return to action by the end of July.

However, Scottish Government clinical director Professor Jason Leitch insists that time frame is too soon.

Lewis said: “It’s our close season now, we have been given our programmes so the lads have to do them ourselves.

“Hopefully we will come back before too long, there are a few dates. So now it’s just a case of keeping yourself in good condition and waiting for the call.”