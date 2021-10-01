ANALYSIS: Aberdeen captain Scott Brown’s competitive streak will be key against former club Celtic

The stage is set for the master and the apprentice to go head to head as Aberdeen captain Scott Brown prepares to face his former club Celtic for the first time on Sunday.

Callum McGregor’s return to action for the Hoops in their Europa League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday means the new Celtic skipper is set to face the former one when the Dons welcome Ange Postecoglou’s side to Pittodrie this weekend.