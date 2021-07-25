Aberdeen captain Scott Brown believes Dons can overcome final hurdle to bring back glory days

Scott Brown hopes he can help bring the glory days back to Aberdeen.

The Dons captain made an instant impact on his debut as he led the Reds to a 5-1 victory against Swedish side BK Hacken in Thursday’s Europa Conference League second round qualifier.

The former Hoops skipper, who is also part of Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass’ coaching team, believes the Dons should be targeting trophies this term.

He told Sky Sports: “My aim is to try to win trophies with Aberdeen.

“Stephen’s aim is to try to win trophies with Aberdeen.

“All of the lads in the changing room have the same aim to win trophies.

“They want that success and they have been so close over the years.

“Hopefully everyone coming together can help push that over the line.”

The Dons reached four finals during Derek McInnes’ time in charge but after enjoying League Cup success against Caley Thistle in 2014 they were unable to get over the winning line on their next three outings at Hampden.

A Celtic side led by Scott Brown that was in the middle of completing an unprecedented quadruple treble proved too tall an obstacle to overcome.

Brown said: “Aberdeen pushed us all the way and gave us a great challenge.

“I think that was what pushed me towards Aberdeen.

“Knowing Stephen helped as well but this is a club with ambition.

“They have been to semi-finals and finals in the past and I want to try to help push them over the line and get some medals to this club.”

Brown has already been impressed by the quality of young players at Pittodrie and believes he has an important role to play in aiding their development.

He said: “There are a lot of good young players coming through at Aberdeen and they were given a chance, especially last season.

“Now they have been in the first team hopefully they want that want that experience.

“If I can help them in any way then I will. I’m here to guide them and push them in the right direction.”

While Brown, who signed a two-year deal in the summer, is enjoying being part of the Aberdeen management team, he believes he still has plenty to offer on the pitch.

He added: “I’m just going to bring my own game and I think everyone knows what my game is.

“Hopefully the lads can do a little bit more of my running.

“There are some fantastic players in that dressing room.

“I know I am 36 but I have that desire to push my body as far as I possibly can, whether that is playing, coaching or training.

“The young lads here are fit and keen. They want to play in Aberdeen’s first team and show the world how good they are.

“I want to try to keep pushing them as far as I can and keep up with them as well.”