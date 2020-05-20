Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis insists ending the Premiership was right call

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis is relieved there is finally clarity after the SPFL board called time on the Premiership.

Keeper Lewis accepted time had run out on any chance of completing the 2019-20 top flight and the only option was to name Celtic champions and relegate bottom club Hearts.

The decision also confirmed Aberdeen’s European qualification via a fourth-placed finish.

Lewis accepts the SPFL board’s decision to end the top flight prematurely will not be welcomed everywhere, especially when the Bundesliga 1 and 2 restarted at the weekend across Germany.

However, the 32-year-old reckons now the tough call has been made it is time to focus on next season and also end any talk of Scottish league reconstruction.

Lewis said: “It’s a good thing the season has been called so we can move on from it now.

“You could see it was going to be very difficult to fit the games in and I’m sure there will be plenty of discussion about it in the next few days.

“But for me, it’s good to know it’s over now and we can look forward.

“I think it would have been very difficult to play on and squeeze the games in and it would have cost a lot to do it.”

The broadcast deals for the English Premier League are so lucrative top-flight clubs would have to pay back £340 million back to broadcasters if the season is not completed south of the border.

In a recent dossier in support of their resolution for an independent inquiry into the SPFL vote to end the season, Rangers alleged £10m can be claimed back by sponsors and broadcasters if the Premiership was ended prematurely due to Covid-19.

Lewis said: “In England they have a financial incentive and their hand has been forced a bit.

“They have had to try everything to find a way around it because of the money involved.

“But in Scotland, the money isn’t as much so they can make a decision based on other things like logistics.

“The clubs all had their meetings and that’s what came out of it, so we look forward to next season now.”

With just four wins from 30 league games, Hearts were relegated with the decision made on an average points per game basis.

Tynecastle chairman Ann Budge has threatened legal action if a resolution on league reconstruction, which would save them from the drop, is not passed.

Lewis said: “Hearts would have felt they would have got out of the situation they were in.

“Unfortunately for them, they were bottom of the league when it was called and when it was called on an average points-per-game ratio.

“Up to this point they had been the worst team in the league.

“I can’t really see any other way to call it.

“There seemed no way to finish the games this season and I didn’t see any other way.

“Each team has nearly played each other three times and there were only a couple of games left and they (Hearts) were bottom of the table.”

Hearts are not willing to accept relegation and chairman Budge is pushing for reconstruction.

Budge was asked to re-present a paper on reconstruction just a week after top-flight clubs shot down plans of the 15-strong reconstruction task force she co-chaired with Hamilton’s Les Gray

Lewis is against exploring reconstruction yet again.

He said: “They have looked into that. There was a steering group put together but the Premiership clubs decided it wasn’t feasible and it couldn’t be done.

“There were a lot of meetings, discussions and different opinions to try and put into the pot.

“Ann Budge was on a reconstruction committee and I’m sure if anybody would have tried to get it to work it would have been her.

“I like the league now, it is great and really effective.

“I love the split and the importance of the games after it as it makes for an exciting end.

“I wouldn’t really have wanted it to change.

“I understood when it was first being spoken about that it was a possibility and if it worked for a lot of clubs that it would have been accepted, but obviously it didn’t work for enough people or clubs.

“We are now back to what we have and it is now a case of looking forward to next season.”