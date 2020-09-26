Aberdeen can be happy with run if they bag another six points before international break – Derek McInnes

Dons boss Derek McInnes has targeted six points out of six following their Europa League exit.

Aberdeen were defeated 1-0 by Sporting Clube de Portugal in Lisbon in their third qualifying round tie.

The Reds are back in action tomorrow when they visit Dingwall to take on Ross County in the Premiership and face St Mirren next Friday prior to next month’s international break.

McInnes is determined to get back to winning ways domestically after last weekend’s 3-0 reverse at home to Motherwell and has his sights set on two wins ahead of the break.

He said: “We have two games before the international break now and we’d love to go into it with six points.

“If we can do that, then we can be very happy with what we’ve produced in the last while.

“I am pleased with a lot of what we’ve done lately – the Motherwell game aside – and I think the players deserve credit.

“You saw in Lisbon more of what we’ve been showing since we started again – we were robust, disciplined and carried a threat.

“I saw so many things I want from my team over there.

“The lesson we have learned from Sporting is the importance of the start, you need to get off well in games to give yourself the best chance of winning them.

“So we have to be mindful of that in the games we’ve got coming up.”

McInnes may shuffle his pack of players for tomorrow’s clash with the Staggies as it comes just three days after a draining 90 minutes against Sporting.

However, having also played in Europe for the past six seasons, he is confident his Aberdeen squad can cope with playing in Europe as well as domestically.

McInnes added: “When you are in Europe there is more strain on the squad. Last weekend, losing Scott McKenna and not being able to play Tommie Hoban contributed to the cheapness of the goals we lost to Motherwell.

“But playing in Europe is important, so you wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Now it’s back to focusing on domestic football, we need to regroup and refocus – and try to get back to winning ways.

“We didn’t get back until about half four (in the morning on Friday), so it was a case of getting the players some rest and then going again.

“The vast majority of the squad have been in this position before, they know the demands European football puts on them when they come back to play league games.

“So we will manage it, we’ll look at the players today and then make our minds up what we’re going to do for County.”

After five games without a win, Ross County are buoyed by last weekend’s 2-0 victory over St Johnstone and McInnes said: “Even in the Celtic game (5-0 loss), they played very well, despite what the scoreline said, and I like what they’ve done up there.

“They have recruited well, they have a good manager and I expect them to be competitive this season.”