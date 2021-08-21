Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass working hard to sign reinforcements before transfer window shuts

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass confirmed he is working hard to secure new signings before the summer transfer window shuts.

The Dons boss is keen to land new additions before the window shuts at the end of the month as he sweats over the fitness of attacker Ryan Hedges and defender Andy Considine.

Glass’ side could also be fighting on two fronts up until December should they qualify for the Europa Conference League group stages and will need bolstered.

Aberdeen face Azerbaijan outfit Qarabag at Pittodrie in the play-off second leg on Thursday looking to overcome a 1-0 deficit.

Qualification for the group stages of Europe for the first time since the UEFA Cup in 2007 would land a prize pot of £2.5m.

Glass is confident Aberdeen can see off Qarabag in Thursday’s Euro showdown in front of what is expected to be a sell-out 18,000 strong Red Army.

On new signings Glass, whose side face Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday, said: “We are working hard at it and it would be brilliant if we could.

“I would like to, but I don’t know if it will be the case.”

Aberdeen failed in a bid to sign Hibs winger Martin Boyle earlier this week when a £500,000 bid was rejected by the Easter Road club.

Within days of that offer being knocked back, Hibs secured Australian international Boyle, 28, on a new contract until summer 2024

Glass to get clarity on Hedges’ injury

Scotland international Considine was stretchered off against Qarabag with a knee injury and Hedges did not fly out to Baku due to injury.

Considine’s knee injury is set to be assessed having arrived back in the Granite City, while Glass will discover the results of Hedges’ scans.

Hedges suffered the injury in the latter stages of the 2-1 League Cup defeat to Raith Rovers at the weekend.

He said: “Stokes (Adam Stokes, Head of Medicine and Football Science) will have the results, but I said I would get them over the weekend.

“I would be surprised if Ryan is okay for Sunday.”

The big games keep coming for Aberdeen with a crunch Premiership showdown with Hearts in Edinburgh.

Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs are the only teams with a 100 percent record in the top flight so far this season.

Aberdeen remained on UK time in Baku

Glass is so desperate to land three points at Hearts to elevate the Dons to the top of the table, he kept his squad on UK time while in Azerbaijan to limit the effect of jetlag after the long flight back from Baku, which is three hours ahead.

Having returned to the Granite City in the wee small hours of Friday morning, the Reds were given the day off.

As well as the travelling time, they also had to recover after the game was played in temperatures in excess of 30 degrees and on a pitch Glass slated as a ‘disgrace’.

He said: “We stayed on UK time because it would give us the best recovery chance for Sunday.

“The boys got home between 3 and 4am and we gave them the day off on Friday and we’ll prepare on Saturday to go and play Hearts.

“Hearts are a good outfit.

“They are flying high and sitting up there on maximum points as well.

“I’m sure they will be looking forward to us coming to play them.

“Hearts are always tough down there.

“They will have their tails up, are back in the league and have won a couple of games.

“Having them back in the league is tremendous.

“It is always a great venue.”

Glass calls for a big performance at Hearts

Over a four-day period Aberdeen have the opportunity to potentially go top of the league and qualify for the lucrative group stages of the Europa Conference League.

Glass aims to deliver on both fronts starting with a big performance in front of a large travelling Red Army at Tynecastle.

He said: “We have two massive games before Ross County next weekend and it is important we come out on the right end of them.

“Hearts is always a big game.

“There will be a big travelling support and we know what they are coming to see.

“They are coming to see a big performance from us, hopefully.”