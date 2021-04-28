Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass urges loan stars Bruce Anderson and Ronald Hernandez to prove they can have Pittodrie futures

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass confirmed he has held talks with Bruce Anderson but has yet to make a decision on the striker’s Pittodrie future.

Currently on loan at Hamilton the 22-year-old’s Aberdeen contract expires at the end of the season.

It is understood Glass is keen to retain Anderson but will hold off on a final decision until he has talked with Hamilton boss Brian Rice and studied footage of the striker’s loan spell.

Glass has also held talks with Hernandez who is currently in the United States with Atlanta United until the end of the MLS season.

The new Dons boss challenged Hernandez to shine in the States to prove he still has a future at Aberdeen and will closely monitor his performances.

Glass has no senior strikers signed for next season as Florian Kamberi (St Gallen), Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) are all on short term loan deals that expire at the end of the campaign.

Glass said: “We’ve got footage of all the games so Bruce knows that I’ve got a decision to make.

“When I spoke to him I said ‘go and enjoy your football’.

“I’ll try speak to Brian Rice at some point.

“When I was out of contract years back I actually trained under Yogi (John Hughes, Ross County manager) and Brian at Hibs.

“They were great. They let me go in and train, get myself fit before I went to the States to finish my career.

“I’ll speak to Brian and get his thoughts on Bruce and then watch the footage and make a decision.”

If Anderson was to move to another club in the summer Aberdeen would be due development compensation as the Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate was under 23 at the start of the season.

Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes sent Anderson out on loan on deadline day of the January transfer window and on the same day introduced Kamberi, Hornby and Hendry on short term loan deals.

Anderson has started just three times in 39 appearances for the Dons since his dramatic debut when coming off the bench to net an injury time equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Rangers on August 5, 2018

He has netted twice and pitched in with a number of assists for relegation battling Hamilton who are three points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

© Supplied by Opta stats

© Supplied by Opta stats

Anderson recently said he is keen to resign with Aberdeen and prove he can be one of the club’s main goal-scorers.

On Anderson’s Aberdeen future, Glass said: “It’s a club decision and something I’ll be heavily involved in.

“Bruce is well aware of what the situation can and cannot be.”

© SNS Group

Anderson is one of three Aberdeen first team players currently out on loan.

However the striker is the only one with a Pittodrie contract set to expire.

Currently on loan at Wigan Athletic until the end of the season midfielder Funso Ojo is contracted to the Dons until summer 2022 and Hernandez’ Dons deal is for another three years until summer 2024.

Glass has held talks with Anderson, Hernandez and Ojo.

Hernandez was signed on transfer deadline day in an £800,000 move from Norwegian side Stabaek last January.

© SNS Group

One of the most expensive signings in the club’s 114 year history the full-back, capped 17 times by Venezuela, made just three starts and three further substitute appearances since his big money move to Pittodrie.

Hernandez had been separated from wife Krisvany and daughter Adeline for almost an entire year since signing for the Dons.

His family were set to join him in the Granite City following his January 2020 transfer, but were left stranded in Venezuela due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen granted compassionate leave in late December to rejoin his family in Venezuela and then the loan move to Atlanta United was pushed through.

Atlanta United entered into a strategic partnership with Aberdeen in November 2019.

© Supplied by Atlanta United

Glass was interim manager of Atlanta United for five months following the exit of Frank de Boer until this January having stepped up from the MLS side’s second string.

Early this year Atlanta United appointed former Argentina international defender Gabriel Heinze, 43, who played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain.

Glass said: “I spoke with Ronny before I came back from Atlanta, because we were in the same place.

“Ronny is on loan at Atlanta until the end of the season – that is where it stands at the minute.

“The club is in charge of that situation.

“We’ll see how he does over the course of the MLS season.

“There’s a new manager there that he has got to impress to try and get in that team as well.

“I know how difficult it is to get in that team and the quality it takes having handled it last year.

“I know what Ronny is capable of and so do the club, otherwise he wouldn’t be here.”