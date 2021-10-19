Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass will not rip up starting XI despite 10 game winless run

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists he will not rip up his starting XI despite crashing to a fifth straight Premiership defeat.

The Dons are now 10 games without a win following a 2-1 loss at Dundee.

Glass confirmed he is not about to make wholesale changes to personnel in a bid to turn around the ailing form.

Instead the Aberdeen gaffer will focus on improving the players and helping them cut out costly errors.

Aberdeen have dropped to ninth in the Premiership table following a return of just two points from the last possible 21.

Glass will bid to start the revival at home to Hibs on Saturday.

He said: “It’s not about changing personnel.

“It’s about making the personnel better.

“You can only try to improve the players and that is the job that is here.

“You keep trying to improve what you have and you also have to highlight the bits they are doing wrong and hope it stops happening.

“I believe in the group of players in that dressing room.

“We have a really good group of players and a staff that are capable of making them better.”

Defensive frailty needs to be rectified

One of the main contributing factors to the Dons winless run has been a defensive frailty and costly errors at the back.

Aberdeen have not registered a clean sheet since a 2-0 defeat of Dundee United in the opening game of the Premiership campaign on August 1.

In the 13 games in all competitions Aberdeen have failed to register a shut-out, they have conceded 22 goals.

Glass and his coaching team worked hard in training during the recent international break in an attempt to eradicate those costly mistakes and tighten up defensively.

It failed to pay off at Dens Park as the Dons lost to the team that had propped up the Premiership table prior to the match.

Glass said: “We are giving teams easy opportunities and that has been happening far too long this season.

“It’s something that needs to be rectified.

“At the minute that is not stopping.”

Return from injury of Marley Watkins

The Dundee loss marked the return of summer signing Marley Watkins from a hamstring injury that had ruled the Welsh international out of the previous three games.

Watkins, 30, has started just one game since signing in the final week of the summer transfer window.

The former Bristol City attacker was introduced during the second half and brought a much-needed edge to the Dons in the front third.

Glass said: “Niall (McGinn) and Marley did well when they came on.

“But when you don’t have the base at the back end of the pitch where you don’t keep clean sheets, you give yourself an uphill struggle every week.

“Until that changes things wont change.”