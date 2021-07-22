Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass warns there will be no let up in Gothenburg despite emphatic win

By Sean Wallace
22/07/2021, 11:52 pm
Aberdeen captain Scott Brown (centre) celebrates Andrew Considine's opener against BK Hacken.
Boss Stephen Glass warned rampant  Aberdeen will not take their foot off the gas against BK Hacken in Gothenburg.

The Dons travel to the city of their greatest Euro night on Thursday with a commanding 5-1 Uefa Europa Conference League advantage.

Glass’ impressive Aberdeen side blew away the Swedes in the second qualifying round first leg tie at Pittodrie.

Despite a four goal advantage in the tie Glass will not sit back in the return in Sweden.

Instead he will go on the attack to win the second leg to deliver another memorable night in Gothenburg – scene of Aberdeen’s historic European Cup Winners’ Cup final triumph against Real Madrid in 1983.

Aberdeen’s Scott Brown with manager Stephen Glass at full time against BK Hacken.

Glass said: “It is important the way we play in Gothenburg is that we try to win.

“If you go and sit and say ‘let’s not lose’ you can get tripped up.”

“There is a sense of reality that we don’t need to win 2-0 or 3-0 and If we draw we are alright.

“However we will set up a team to try to win as that is the best way to go.

“The players will respond better to that.

“If you set up a team not to get beat, not to attack and you lose the first goal then I don’t know how you get out of that.”

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson scores a penalty to make it 2-0 against the Swedes.

Glass taking nothing for granted

Aberdeen delivered an emphatic victory in the first game at Pittodrie in front of a sizeable crowd in almost 18 months.

Lewis Ferguson netted a brace with Andy Considine, summer signing Christian Ramirez and Connor McLennan also on target.

It was a dominant performance against a side that had arrived at Pittodrie on the back of a four game league winning streak.

Despite the manner of the victory Glass is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “We are not going to count our chickens because this is a very good team and they’d like nothing better than to roll us over at their place.

“Again we’ll be prepared, we won’t get carried away.”

‘If you are being greedy… you wouldn’t lose a goal’

This was the first game for Glass’ new look team and the manager’s first game in front of Dons supporters.

He admit the performance from his team delivered everything he wanted.

Team captain Scott Brown leads by example against BK Hacken.

Glass said: “I don’t think you can stand here and say you think you were going to score five.

“If you are being greedy you wouldn’t lose a goal!

“I could sense an excitement in the players when they came here and trained.”

Praise for the returning Red Army

Aberdeen had a nervous opening 15 minutes before taking control of the tie.

Having made a number of substitutions early in the second half BK Hacken came back into the game and scored to make it 3-1.

In those moments Glass reckons the backing of the Red Army was crucial.

He said: ”The backing was here from the public.

“That excitement level, the work the players put in, I’m delighted they got the rewards for that work.

“The boys were brilliant. We start working again on Sunday ahead of next Thursday.

“We believe we’re doing the right things. We’re trying to be positive and you could see the results of how we prepared.

“At the start of the night you hope to come off with a victory.”

‘Superman’ Ramirez off the mark

United States international striker Christian Ramirez, aka Superman, grabbed a debut goal late on.

Glass said: ““Centre forwards want to feel good about themselves by scoring goal.

“His contribution to the game was excellent. He’s sitting in there happy with his lot.

“His family will be happy and they’ll come over here and see he’s found a new home and he’s scoring goals.

“It’s great for everybody.”

 