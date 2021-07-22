Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass warns there will be no let up in Gothenburg despite emphatic win

Boss Stephen Glass warned rampant Aberdeen will not take their foot off the gas against BK Hacken in Gothenburg.

The Dons travel to the city of their greatest Euro night on Thursday with a commanding 5-1 Uefa Europa Conference League advantage.

Glass’ impressive Aberdeen side blew away the Swedes in the second qualifying round first leg tie at Pittodrie.

Despite a four goal advantage in the tie Glass will not sit back in the return in Sweden.

Instead he will go on the attack to win the second leg to deliver another memorable night in Gothenburg – scene of Aberdeen’s historic European Cup Winners’ Cup final triumph against Real Madrid in 1983.

Glass said: “It is important the way we play in Gothenburg is that we try to win.

“If you go and sit and say ‘let’s not lose’ you can get tripped up.”

“There is a sense of reality that we don’t need to win 2-0 or 3-0 and If we draw we are alright.

“However we will set up a team to try to win as that is the best way to go.

“The players will respond better to that.

“If you set up a team not to get beat, not to attack and you lose the first goal then I don’t know how you get out of that.”

Glass taking nothing for granted

Aberdeen delivered an emphatic victory in the first game at Pittodrie in front of a sizeable crowd in almost 18 months.

Lewis Ferguson netted a brace with Andy Considine, summer signing Christian Ramirez and Connor McLennan also on target.

It was a dominant performance against a side that had arrived at Pittodrie on the back of a four game league winning streak.

Despite the manner of the victory Glass is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “We are not going to count our chickens because this is a very good team and they’d like nothing better than to roll us over at their place.

“Again we’ll be prepared, we won’t get carried away.”

‘If you are being greedy… you wouldn’t lose a goal’

This was the first game for Glass’ new look team and the manager’s first game in front of Dons supporters.

He admit the performance from his team delivered everything he wanted.

Glass said: “I don’t think you can stand here and say you think you were going to score five.

“If you are being greedy you wouldn’t lose a goal!

“I could sense an excitement in the players when they came here and trained.”

Praise for the returning Red Army

Aberdeen had a nervous opening 15 minutes before taking control of the tie.

Having made a number of substitutions early in the second half BK Hacken came back into the game and scored to make it 3-1.

In those moments Glass reckons the backing of the Red Army was crucial.

He said: ”The backing was here from the public.

“That excitement level, the work the players put in, I’m delighted they got the rewards for that work.

“The boys were brilliant. We start working again on Sunday ahead of next Thursday.

“We believe we’re doing the right things. We’re trying to be positive and you could see the results of how we prepared.

“At the start of the night you hope to come off with a victory.”

‘Superman’ Ramirez off the mark

Wouldn’t want it any other way 🔴⚪️🙌🏽 https://t.co/UdJn4bUwMh — Christian Ramirez (@Chris_Ramirez17) July 22, 2021

United States international striker Christian Ramirez, aka Superman, grabbed a debut goal late on.

Glass said: ““Centre forwards want to feel good about themselves by scoring goal.

“His contribution to the game was excellent. He’s sitting in there happy with his lot.

“His family will be happy and they’ll come over here and see he’s found a new home and he’s scoring goals.

“It’s great for everybody.”