Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass warns Ibrox is the last chance saloon for players to impress

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass warned Ibrox will be the last chance for players to stake a claim to be part of his squad next season.

The Reds will call time on the season with a clash at Rangers on the day the Premiership champions will receive the league trophy.

Glass insists Ibrox represents the last chance saloon for many players to force their way into his plans for the future.

Champions Rangers are bidding to end the season undefeated in the Premiership.

Despite warnings to Rangers fans not to congregate from both the Scottish Government and Police Scotland thousands are expected outside Ibrox.

Glass’ main priority is assessing his squad and securing a win to send the Dons into the summer rebuild with momentum.

He reckons wrecking the title party would only be a “by-product”.

He said: “It’s the last opportunity we’re going to get this season to show what we’re going to be about next year.

“It’s the last chance for a lot of the players to show what they’ve got for next year as well.

“It’s an important game for everybody.”

Rangers boast a 100% record at Ibrox in the Premiership this season and have won all 18 home league games, scoring 53 times and conceding just four.

Having lost out on third spot due to a 1-0 loss to Hibs all that is at stake for Aberdeen at Ibrox is pride and the bid to end the season on a high.

We would always go to Ibrox trying to win the game.” Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass

Glass is gunning for glory in Govan.

He said: “It’s a good opportunity at a great venue.

“We know what the game means to Rangers.

“That puts a level of focus on the match as well because there’s no way this is going to be an end of season game, if you like.

“We know what they’re playing for and we’re going to get that feeling walking into the stadium,

“We would always go to Ibrox trying to win the game.

“It is a final opportunity for us to win again and it is not about Rangers, it is about what we do.”

Under current Scottish government Covid-19 lockdown restrictions no-one should gather in groups of more than six outside.

A group of Rangers ‘ultras’ have called for supporters to congregate outside Ibrox for the match against Aberdeen and subsequent trophy presentation before marching to George Square in the centre of Glasgow.

On March 7 an estimated 7,000 Rangers supporters descended on Ibrox and George Square following confirmation Gerrard’s side had secured the title.

Undefeated in the league for 14 months Rangers will hit the 100 point mark if they avoid defeat to Aberdeen.

They will also break Chelsea’s 16-year-old British defensive record for a league campaign provided Aberdeen do not score twice.

Glass said: “I’m sure there will be people outside.

“It is what it is.

“There’s no hiding the fact that they want to go the whole season unbeaten, that they want to get their points record.

“But we don’t want to lose the game.

“The fact of spoiling the party is a by-product of winning a game of football which is our aim.”

The Dons’ last visit to Ibrox, under former boss Derek McInnes in November last year, ended in a 4-0 loss.

Aberdeen suffered a set-back in the build-up to the trip to Rangers when Glass’ assistant Allan Russell’s involvement in a drink-driving incident which left a man with life-changing injuries was revealed.

In July 2020, Russell was a passenger in his Audi RS6 when it rammed a Vauxhall Corsa in Shirburn, Oxfordshire, injuring its driver – according to reports.

Russell, 40, was fined £2,000 after admitting letting his brother Simon – who was twice the limit and had no insurance – drive.

Russell this week left his role as England striker coach under Gareth Southgate.

He was set to be part of Southgate’s back-room staff at the Euro 2020 finals.

Aberdeen released a statement that said Russell was “deeply remorseful” after a “serious error of judgement” and that the club would support the No.2 as “everyone deserves the opportunity to redeem themselves by learning from their mistakes.”

Glass said his views echoed the club statement and would comment no further.