Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass vows to deliver strong team for fans to get behind

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has vowed to deliver a strong team for supporters to believe in.

The Red Army were left frustrated after a third successive season finishing fourth in the Premiership.

Glass aims to deliver a team to galvanize and excite supporters again in the new campaign.

The Reds boss is into the first week of pre-season training in preparation for a two pronged campaign on both domestic and European fronts.

There is a month of work to put into Glass’ new look squad before the Uefa Europa Conference League opening clash against BK Hacken at Pittodrie on July 22.

After inheriting an underperforming squad at the end of last season Glass will lead out his own, reconstructed team in the 2021-22 campaign.

He has already added five summer signings and is closing in on the capture of Houston Dynamo’s United States international striker Christian Ramirez.

Further additions are targeted before the Euro tie kicks off Glass’ first full season in charge at Pittodrie.

Glass insists a combination of new signings, preparation and work on the training ground will deliver a team that can excite the Red Army.

The Dons boss said: “We focus, plan and prepare and will then put a team out on the pitch that supporters can get behind.

“People will see that from the first home game against BK Hacken on July 22 and then leading into that first Premiership game (August 1, Dundee United).

“With pre-season there has been a lot of preparation work and we are pretty heavy on planning.

“We can obviously change things if we need to but we are determined to get it right.

“I think with the people we have on board we are going to get it right.”

Glass moved quickly in the summer to bolster his squad with the capture of Scott Brown (Celtic), Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Livingston), Jack Gurr (Atlanta United) and Teddy Jenks (Brighton).

Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher, of Motherwell, also agreed a pre-contract to officially sign on following his involvement in the Euro 2020.

The Scots exited the tournament on Tuesday following a 3-1 defeat to Croatia at Hampden, with the 30-year-old centre-back an unused substitute.

Hopes high for arrival of Christian Ramirez

Aberdeen have agreed a fee with Major League Soccer in the United States for Ramirez.

The 30-year-old striker, capped twice by his country, has also reached personal terms with Aberdeen regarding a move to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are in the process of trying to secure a work permit.

The club hope that can be granted for Ramirez to fly across to Scotland next week to begin quarantine so that he can work during pre-season with Glass and his squad.

Aberdeen will face BK Hacken of Sweden home and away (Gothenburg, July 29) before the domestic campaign kicks-off with a home clash against Dundee United on Sunday August 1.

An exciting start and Dons will be ready

Glass intends to have his reconstructed team up and flying by the time they hit competitive football.

He insists the European fixtures and a New Firm derby offer an exciting start to a campaign he hopes will deliver success.

Glass said: “We are looking to get an opportunity to have a good start and I think we have got that.

“It is up to us to capitalise on the home games and to use the competition we have in Europe to also prepare for these games.

“It is always an attractive game, Aberdeen against Dundee United.

“The last one wasn’t that attractive for us (1-0 defeat at Pittodrie in March) so there is a bit of an incentive there for us, not that we need one

“It is important that we rectify things from a performance and result standpoint from the last time Dundee United came up here.”

‘We are representing Aberdeen – so it doesn’t matter who we face’

Aberdeen have seven Premiership games before they face any of the big hitting Glasgow two with Celtic coming to Pittodrie on Saturday October 2.

Before that match against a Hoops side led by new Parkhead boss Ange Postecoglou the Reds have the opportunity to build considerable momentum.

Following the New Firm derby opener they face Livingston (a), Hearts (a), Ross County (h), Motherwell (a), St Johnstone (h) and St Mirren (a).

Glass insists it doesn’t matter when they face Rangers or Celtic as the players are representing Aberdeen and he wants the same winning attitude in every game – regardless of opposition.

He said: “We are representing Aberdeen so it doesn’t matter who you are facing.

“That is going to be the message right throughout the season.

“As long as we look after our business – all we are concerned about is Aberdeen.”