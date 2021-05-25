Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass vows to deliver a squad that can challenge in more competitive Premiership

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has vowed to deliver a squad that will challenge in the most competitive Premiership for years.

Glass believes next season’s Scottish top flight will be far tougher as all the big hitters will be involved – and stronger.

Hearts are back in the Premiership following promotion, while Premiership champions Rangers will strengthen and Celtic are set to announce former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe as their new manager.

Hibs also recently finished above Aberdeen in the Premiership.

Glass aims to build a squad in the summer to make a mark in the Premiership but faces a fight to add defender Clark Robertson.

Israeli club Hapoel Jerusalem have joined the race for the former Dons defender who is a free agent as his deal with Rotherham United has expired.

Robertson, 27, has been offered a deal by the Reds but ambitious Hapoel Jerusalem want to land the defender after winning promotion to the Premier League to end a 21 year absence from the Israel top flight.

Portsmouth, Plymouth Argyle and Fleetwood Town are also interested in Robertson.

Glass said: “It will be the most competitive league in years next season and we want to be part of it.

“We want to be up there challenging.

“We have shown with our recruitment already that we are planning on having a successful team next year.

“It is important that continues.

“We will continue to strengthen where we can.”

Glass has already secured four new additions for next season with Livingston play-maker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas recently agreeing a pre-contract to join the Dons on a two year deal when the transfer window opens on June 1.

The former Arsenal attacker joins Euro 2020 bound Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Celtic captain Scott Brown and Oldham Athletic keeper Gary Woods in committing to join the Dons on two year deals this summer.

As Aberdeen face a battle to secure Robertson St Mirren attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath is also on Glass’ wanted list although the 25-year-old recently said he was in no rush to exit the Buddies and was ‘very, very happy’ at the Paisley club.

If Aberdeen were to make any interest concrete it would take a substantial six figure sum to tempt St Mirren to sell as McGrath still has a year left on his contract.

Glass is also monitoring Hibs’ Australian international midfielder Jackson Irvine who is set to go out of contract with the Easter Road club.

Hibs boss Jack Ross is keen to retain Irvine and will this week step up contract negotiations with the 27-year-old following the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to St Johnstone at the weekend.

Ross had put all contract talks on hold to focus on the cup final.

It is understood Irvine’s preference is to remain at Hibs.

Glass refuses to talk about transfer targets.

However Aberdeen have made a request to MLS side Atlanta United, the Reds’ strategic partners, to take in right-back Jack Gurr, 25, on loan.

Glass is also set to give new contracts to Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn and Scotland international Mikey Devlin who are both out of contract this summer.

Devlin will be given a six-month deal until January to prove his fitness, having missed most of the season with injuries.

Glass began his Reds’ Revolution with the capture of Celtic skipper Brown, the former Scotland skipper, who rejected a new deal at Parkhead in favour of Pittodrie.

The 35-year-old will officially start at Pittodrie early next month in a player-coach role and Glass is relishing the chance to work with Brown.

He said: “Early June is the date for the start of Scott’s contract.

“Obviously I’ll be speaking to him before that anyway.

“He is finishing his stuff with Celtic and he might still have some responsibilities there so he will need a break before a new chapter starting for him.

“Scott will be with our group mid to late June.”